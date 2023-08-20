Sheryl Crow - Dove Shore.jpg

Sheryl Crow will play to a sold-out Albertsons Boise Open crowd on Aug. 24, if you’re lucky enough to already have a ticket.

 Dove Shore

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Let’s be clear — Sheryl Crow veers away from the off-stage spotlight whenever she can.

As someone who cheerfully admits to “ … living with my head in the sand,” she’d be the last person you’d expect to be front and center in a film project. But here she is in “Sheryl,” the Amy Scott-directed documentary that recently bowed on Showtime. Featuring present-day interviews with Crow along with a number of famous friends including Keith Richards, Brandi Carlile, Emmylou Harris, Joe Walsh, Jason Isbell and Laura Dern, this project traces the Missouri native’s path growing up as the piano-playing daughter of big band musicians up through the present day.

Recommended for you

Load comments