Whether it’s your first year in business or your 20th, there’s always more to learn, especially if you can learn from some of the most successful figures in their fields. Gross Ventures and 6 Degrees Management are hosting a two-day workshop at The Grove Hotel on March 30–31 to learn to “Build Your Authority” in business.

The workshop will feature presentations by inventor of the informercial and shark on “Shark Tank,” Kevin Harrington, two-time Emmy Award-winning producer Brandon T. Adams, and founder and CEO of Prince Marketing Group and PMG Global Darren Prince. In a market that’s constantly evolving, it’s important to continue leveling up your business; learn to do just that in this workshop, the benefits of which will go to Boise-based Ride to the Wall Foundation for veteran housing.

