Whether it’s your first year in business or your 20th, there’s always more to learn, especially if you can learn from some of the most successful figures in their fields. Gross Ventures and 6 Degrees Management are hosting a two-day workshop at The Grove Hotel on March 30–31 to learn to “Build Your Authority” in business.
The workshop will feature presentations by inventor of the informercial and shark on “Shark Tank,” Kevin Harrington, two-time Emmy Award-winning producer Brandon T. Adams, and founder and CEO of Prince Marketing Group and PMG Global Darren Prince. In a market that’s constantly evolving, it’s important to continue leveling up your business; learn to do just that in this workshop, the benefits of which will go to Boise-based Ride to the Wall Foundation for veteran housing.
While Harrington’s name may be familiar to you from “Shark Tank,” he actually got his start in the “As Seen on TV” business. While that business model was successful for 40 years, changes in technology brought change to the business model. Harrington saw that TV viewership was down for all demographics: kids would come home from school and instead of watching TV get on social media like Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Parents were streaming TV shows and movies on Netflix and Hulu rather than watching TV. Rather than simply accept that his business was now failing, Harrington shifted into digital.
“I learned how to raise my profile as an entrepreneur building my business,” said Harrington. “I positioned myself as an expert in the different industries I was involved in — then I wrote a book, I was on radio talk shows. I used to go to 30 trade shows a year; now I was being asked to speak at 30 trade shows a year.”
Harrington says the ideal person to attend The Grove workshop is, firstly, an entrepreneur, and secondly, someone who owns a business and perhaps feels a little stuck. “The world of marketing has changed,” he said. “When you develop authority and influence in the market, people will start following you and this is how, as a business owner, you build a following. If you build a following, you’re building customers and relationships.”
Harrington’s presentation will focus on his seven-step system on what he refers to as becoming “a key person of influence” in your industry — essentially how to raise your profile in the marketplace. This isn’t just for one type of business owner or entrepreneur: real estate agents, consultants, investors and more in the Boise area are invited to come learn what Harrington and his fellow successful presenters have to share about making the current market work in your favor.
Prince is another workshop presenter. He represents celebrity talent like Hulk Hogan, Magic Johnson, Chevy Chase, Charlie Sheen and many others. In addition, he is an international best-selling author of his memoir, “Aiming High.” Together with Harrington, he founded PMG Global as a one-stop shop for celebrity talent needs, from product endorsement to commercial to social media influencer campaigns to keynote speakers.
The final speaker is Adams, a two-time Emmy Award-winning producer and TV host of “Success in Your City,” media expert, author, investor and advisor. Adams is the founder of Accelerated Media Group, which produces commercials, social media content and TV shows that inspire and motivate others.
The bios of these businessmen showcase how important it is to be versatile in this market — just being successful in one facet of your field is not enough. “With marketing, you don’t just run one TV commercial and expect it all to start happening for you,” said Harrington. “You’ve got to put a business plan together. You have to be multi-media. I don’t even recommend television anymore for startups because TV is very expensive, but you can be on Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok. And there’s other things you can do — write a book, start speaking at industry conferences.”
Two ticket options are available for the workshop: tickets for just the workshop on March 31 cost $199 each while VIP guest packages include one workshop ticket and two tickets to a dinner held on March 30 for $499. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Boise-based Ride to the Wall Foundation founded by rock music legend and hometown hero Paul Revere of Paul Revere & the Raiders and local businessman Larry Leasure. Ride to the Wall was founded in 2000 to assist homeless and at-risk veterans across America by building veteran housing. The “Build Your Authority” workshop will kick-start fundraising for building a Paul Revere Village in Idaho to house some of Idaho’s veterans.
“The world has changed and so must you,” Harrington said. “If you want to level up, achieve your full potential and build your business, you need to attend this workshop.”