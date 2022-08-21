stone temple pilots - michelle shiers.jpg

The Stone Temple Pilots perform at the Western Idaho Fair on Aug. 25.

 Michelle Shiers

Stone Temple Pilots are performing at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25 at the ICCU Grandstand at the Western Idaho Fair. The band is touring again after facing a number of challenges, including the pandemic and more.

The group went into 2020 with big plans. In February of that year, the group released “Perdida,” a unique album in the Stone Temple Pilots canon. Where the band is known for melodic rocking anthems, for that album, the group unplugged and recorded a new set of original songs in a largely acoustic format. The group had a special tour planned to promote “Perdida,” but canceled the outing so Gutt could have surgery on a herniated disc that had reached a point where the singer was in serious pain and had difficulty just sitting.

