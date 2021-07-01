The new science fiction action film, “The Tomorrow War,” was originally scheduled to be released last Christmas. Obviously, Covid played havoc with movie release schedules, which is probably why Paramount Pictures was all too happy to sell the film to Amazon, reportedly for a cool 200 million.
They should have held out just a little while longer.
“The Tomorrow War” is a pretty good sci-fi blockbuster, but it’s a movie that was designed to be seen on a huge screen in front of a popcorn-chomping crowd. No matter how good your home set up may be, you just won’t get the same experience if you’re not at a movie theater
With that caveat, I must say that the experience is still a lot of fun. We get squadrons of heroic soldiers facing off against an unstoppable onslaught of space monsters. The action sequences are thrilling and frequent, there are a couple of laugh-out-loud quips and the theme of a father fighting for his daughter’s future is quite moving. There’s even a nice twist that I won’t spoil here. It gives the film some unexpected depth that is unusual for this type of an action flick.
As for the story, well, it’s got a few plot holes that you’ll need to overlook.
It turns out that in the future, space monsters suddenly appear and start wiping humanity off the map. For some reason, the only way to fight them is to draft soldiers in the present and then have them time travel into the future war zone. That doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, but it’s easy to simply believe in Chris Pratt, playing the high school teacher who quickly finds himself leading the ground attack to save our planet.
Pratt is very good in these types of roles. He has a boyish charm that makes him so likable, but also enough of a physique to make him believable as an action hero. Yvonne Strahovski is also pretty good as the future army commander in charge of humanity’s ineffectual defense efforts. The rest of the cast is mostly there as space monster chow, although Sam Richardson and J.K. Simmons get some fun moments toward the film’s ending.
The monsters are just as important as the actors in these types of films. I’m happy to report that the creature design is very believable, with the animators making them so fast and vicious that it’s easy to understand why they are winning this future war. I also appreciate that the attacks take place in sunlight, giving us ample opportunity to see the blood-thirsty creatures.
The film does take an odd turn for its final act, wrapping things up on a smaller scale than what we’ve seen before. It also ends with some cheesy voice-over narration that should have been cut, if only to help keep the film under two hours.
These aren’t big issues. Fans of science fiction blockbusters will be pleased by “The Tomorrow War.” The action is great. The heroes are heroic. The monsters are PG-13 scary. This is a good action flick, but it would have been better if it had been a seen on the big screen at a movie theater.
“The Tomorrow War” is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.