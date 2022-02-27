On a day when the mercury plunges and you might be tempted to stay inside with something warm to drink, you can be sure that a group of Treasure Valley schoolkids will be bundled up and out in nature.
These kids aren’t just at recess; they’re in their classroom.
Students of the EverWild Forest School do almost all of their learning out of doors. Modeled on kindergartens that began in Denmark in the 1950s, EverWild is the Treasure Valley’s first forest school, and this fall will offer the first full-day kindergarten program of its kind in the state.
Children in the school are encouraged to explore their surroundings, interact with nature and engage in “risky play” — all under the guidance of teachers who use the students’ discoveries as a launching point for discussions and learning.
The all-weather outdoor school offers regular kindergarten as well as enrichment programs, toddler and preschool programs and a summer camp.
The founder and executive director, Erica Hermsen, shared a startling statistic about kids and outdoor play: prisoners get more outside time than children do in the U.S. “Prisoners get outside 30 minutes a day,” she said, “and children get four to seven minutes on average.”
She also said research shows that sitting in a chair “is not the way for a child to learn” and nature is a better teacher.
“Kids are born little scientists. They use all their senses to explore the world around them and learn from it,” Hermsen said. “Nature offers a plethora of different experiences for children, as well as physiological benefits — it’s actually very healthy for them.”
Growing up in the foothills of the Cascades, Hermsen said she had a mini forest in her backyard. “I spent so much time outside and had a very peaceful and slow childhood.”
She went on to pursue environmental education and conservation biology, studying cheetahs in Kenya as part of her graduate degree. “Education is important to me. I knew that someday I’d open a nature-based school. I could see there was such a need for the program I had in mind for the Treasure Valley.”
She launched EverWild in December of 2019 as pop-up nature classes along the Eagle greenbelt. Soon families were asking when she would open a school.
When she decided to launch the full school, she hoped for about 25 students to start with, and was surprised when 150 students enrolled. “You could tell demand was there for this type of program.”
The school now serves almost 200 children at six locations across the valley, including Eagle, Veterans Memorial Park, Barber Park and Wilson Springs in Nampa.
Hermsen said the school is based on six main principles: small-class sizes, being outside almost 100% of the time (safety permitting), guided risky play, holistic development of the child, experienced teachers and a nature-based curriculum.
This alternative to traditional school allows children to experience their environment through all the seasons, in all weather, Hermsen said, with teachers facilitating experiences where students can take measured risks, like climbing trees, wading in the river and jumping off logs.
Having children outside in all types of weather helps build resilience, Hermsen said. “It teaches kids a little bit of discomfort is OK. We practice a positivity mindset. If we’re outside in the rain, instead of ‘rain, rain, go away!’ it’s ‘let’s splash in the puddles!’ The rain becomes an interesting adventure instead of this bummer situation.”
Part of outdoor school is learning what to wear in different types of weather. “We get to practice preparation and make sure we have the right gear on. We talk about how cold the next day will be and help kids to be mindful about what they’re packing or wearing. We work with parents, so they understand what they’re getting into, that when it’s snowing or cold outside we’re still going out. Most of the time, the kids are all in.”
Waynna LaBrija of Emmett has three homeschooled children enrolled in EverWild’s enrichment program. “My oldest is a nature lover and I would call her nature smart,” she shared. “My son is very physical. My five-year-old loves to tell stories. This is perfect because they all get to exercise their strengths at the school. They get to ‘act out science.’ I like that the lessons are short, but children take so much from it. All of their senses are heightened, so they’re able to more easily retain information.”
It’s not just her kids who are learning. LaBrija said she’s grown in confidence as a parent since her kids have attended EverWild.
“When I show up to the school, all the kids start doing things that are risky. Immediately kids start swinging on things that don’t look swingable,” she said with a laugh. “It’s giving me confidence because every time I go all the kids are climbing trees and swinging, and the teachers will step in if it’s too dangerous.”
A typical half-day program starts with a morning welcome circle time, followed by an extended time of unstructured free play, with teachers watching and engaging with students, asking them questions about what they’re doing or finding.
After play time, the children gather to have herbal tea and snacks. Then there is story time that leads into the guided activity for the day, which could be about anything from natural history to a STEM-based lesson. The children play games, have another session of unstructured play and close with circle time.
Alicia Hodge’s six-year-old daughter Freya has been part of the school for two years. “Sometimes I’m surprised by the kind of stuff she knows about animals or cycles or the moon,” she said. “She really loves it.”
When Hodge picks her daughter up from school, she said she’s usually flush-faced and has a satisfied sense of being physically tired. “I love that her beginning education is based in nature and in the world that’s right around her,” Hodge said.
Hermsen said plans for the full-day kindergarten this fall include an early literacy program called Wild Reading, which utilizes nature for reading and handwriting. They will also offer Wild Math, Spanish lessons and more community-based projects and field trips.
The full day program will use a mobile classroom, a 20-foot trailer that will be converted to a classroom with bean bags so kids can have a respite from the elements and have a quieter space for some of the targeted studies.
LaBrija said Hermsen’s vision for the forest school is teaching children to value the environment and will impact the community for the better. “I can see her vision with wanting children to change the environment in which they live by being immersed in it,” LaBrija said. “I think she’s changing the world for the better.”
For more information about EverWild, visit everwildforestschool.org.