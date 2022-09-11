Have you ever been told you’re good with kids, have a jolly disposition, or bear a resemblance to Santa Claus?
Maybe you have even thought about dressing up as the jolly old elf or his wife and spreading some Christmas cheer but don’t know how to get started.
If so, here are some glad tidings for you: Schools4Santas is coming to Boise for the first time ever, giving people in the region the chance to become the best Santa or Mrs. Claus they can be.
During the first weekend of October, Tim Connaghan, also known as Santa Tim, will be teaching through all the ins and outs of the Santa business, something he knows well after serving for years as the official Santa for the Hollywood Christmas parade and the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.
For a local Santa Claus known as Santa Larry, (the Santas in this article prefer to go by that title and their first name), it’s a rare opportunity for this kind of school to come to the Treasure Valley, and especially to have Santa Tim as the teacher.
“It’s an honor to have him come out here to teach his school to our local community,” said Santa Larry, head of the Idaho Chapter of the International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas. Santa Larry, along with Santas Chris, Dan, Fitz and Johnny, recently got together to talk about the school and what it’s like being Santa.
Not enough Santas
Like so many aspects of community life affected by the Treasure Valley’s explosive population growth, there’s a dearth of Santas and Mrs. Clauses for Christmas celebrations.
“There’s a shortage of good Santas,” said Santa Dan, who said he had to turn down 30 events last year. Santa Chris, who logged 300 Santa hours last Christmas season — many of those as the Boise Town Square Mall Santa — said all his Saturdays from Nov. 5 onward are already booked.
Within the brotherhood, they try to help each other out during the craziness of the Christmas season. Not only do they share tips about suits and beard care (Santa Larry has perfected a bleach recipe that will get Santa’s beard snow-white), but they also share clients or cover for each other when the schedule is hectic.
This kind of Christmas cooperation “brings happiness to many families,” Santa Fitz said.
The COVID-19 pandemic created new challenges for the Idaho Santas, including fewer in-person events and necessary distancing protocols. “I didn’t like sitting behind the Plexiglas,” said Santa Dan, who is the Meridian Christmas parade Santa. “It’s hard enough to understand children when they’re sitting on your lap. When they are six feet away talking to you, it’s really hard.”
Santa Fitz said the first Christmas after the pandemic started, the kids were a little standoffish. “They weren’t quite as willing to run up; they were a little apprehensive.”
But the pandemic also brought new opportunities, like doing Santa visits virtually. Santa Larry was Santa for eight different malls across the country, in all time zones. “It’s a learning opportunity. It hasn’t broken the Christmas spirit.”
The Idaho Santas anticipate this coming Christmas will feel more normal, which means Santa Tim’s Santa school is coming just in time to train new would-be Christmas ambassadors to help meet the need for Santas in the valley.
Behind the red suit
The list of topics Santa Tim will cover shows that there’s more to being Santa than just putting on a red suit and being able to ho-ho-ho.
The school starts with the history of Santa Claus, going all the way back to Saint Nicholas and the feast days and legends associated with him. “As a Santa Claus, you need to know those things, because you can’t fool the children,” Santa Larry said. “The children will ask you questions and as a Santa, you need to know the answers.”
Other topics covered by the school include etiquette and hygiene, how to enter a room, where to place your hands in photos, how to interact with children with special needs, how to handle non-believers and how to run the business side of things.
The training is intended for the novice as well as Santas with experience. And, Santa Larry added, beards are not a pre-requisite.
“Our hopes are that we can build a better base of holiday ambassadors that can provide a good service to the community, where they can feel comfortable hiring a reputable Santa from a reputable group of individuals,” he said.
Reluctant Santas
Several of the Idaho Santas said they were reluctant to don the red suit at first. Santa Dan said a couple at his church who play Santa and Mrs. Claus every year bugged him about it until he finally tried it.
“The first year, putting on the red suit, it just felt odd, because I didn’t feel like Santa,” he recalled. “The next year, it’s like, okay, I feel comfortable in this position now. The third year, people would say, ‘do you play Santa?’ And I’d say, ‘I don’t play Santa, I am Santa!’”
Santa Chris, who was born just before Christmas and played baby Jesus as an infant, has been Santa for about eight years, and was influenced by the same Santa couple as Santa Dan.
“My mom said I was born for it,” Santa Chris said. “I’ve always loved Christmas.”
For over 40 years, Santa Johnny has delighted in being Santa, starting as a thin young man in the military using pillows for his Santa belly, to becoming the Santa for the downtown Boise parade. “I really love it. It’s wonderful,” he said.
Choosing happiness
But potential Santas and Mrs. Clauses should be warned … becoming Santa can change you.
“Being Santa and real-bearded year-round, we get picked out by children,” Santa Dan shared. “And I’ve discovered, for myself, that I have to be happy all the time. I have to choose to be happy.”
Santa Larry interjected, “We get to be happy! It’s helped us as individuals to become better human beings, better citizens for the community.”
These Idaho Santas, with their years of experience, plan to attend School4Santas, knowing there is always room for improvement in how they portray the well-loved symbol of Christmas joy.
“If you’re going to be a Santa, you need to be the best Santa you can be,” Santa Larry said. “You owe that to the public, you owe that to the children, you owe that to Christmas.”
For more information about School4Santas, you can email Santa Larry at santaangell@me.com or visit the school’s website at school4santas.com.