Riley Green - Sam Crabtree.jpg

Luke Combs, Riley Green (in photo above) and Lainey Wilson are coming to Albertsons Stadium Saturday, May 20.

 Sam Crabtree

Riley Green has made no secret that one of his goals in following up his 2019 full-length debut album, “Different ‘Round Here,” was to not stray too far from the sound or lyrical personality of that first major label album.

Green and Lainey Wilson will perform in a world tour along with headliner Luke Combs at Albertsons Stadium, at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

