March is Women’s History Month, and is an opportunity to celebrate women, and all of their achievements today and throughout history.
The Boise Parks Department’s “Ribbon of Jewels” highlights 12 parks along the Boise River, named for 12 women who have contributed significantly to Boise culture, art and industry: Alta Harris, Ann Morrison, Bernardine Quinn, Bethine Church, Dona Larson, Esther Simplot, Golda Harris, Julia Davis, Kathryn Albertson, Kristin Armstrong, Marianne Williams and Sue Howell. Ten of these parks were donated to the city by, or in memory of, one of these women. While eight of the women are memorialized with a dedication, four of the women named eponymously to a city park are very much alive — Simplot, Armstrong, Williams and Howell.
Six of these parks, starting with Esther Simplot Park down to Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park, run along the Boise River straight through the urban core of the city.
“Building the Greenbelt system along the river and then connecting that Greenbelt to a series of urban parks along the river, the foresight of creating that kind of connectivity within a downtown corridor is really unheard of in any other city,” said Doug Holloway, director of Boise Parks and Recreation.
Every park on the ribbon reflects the unique character and vision of the woman it commemorates.
“You begin to see the different types of amenities that are in that park reflect a cultural experience for our citizens,” Holloway said. “So each of these parks has that unique personality that really does reflect the family and the matriarch of the family.”
Holloway said the department works closely with the families and family foundations to maintain the parks in a way that honors these women and their legacies.
The women who made these beautiful features of Boise possible came from a variety of backgrounds, but were united in their goals to nurture and invest in Boise and Idaho.
Alta Harris Park
Currently in development, this park was donated to serve as a memorial for Alta Harris. Harris and her husband moved to Boise in 1950, and the Harris Ranch development is named for the family as well. The Harris Family has also contributed to the construction funds for the park, which once developed, may include sports fields, a playground, pickleball and bocce courts, and connection to the Greenbelt. The park site is located off Eckert Road, northeast of Barber Park.
Ann Morrison Park
The Harry W. Morrison Foundation developed and donated this 153-acre park to the City of Boise in 1959. The park commemorates Ann Morrison, who was known for her kindness and dedication in the Boise community. The park hosts fireworks shows, the annual Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic and features many different sports amenities and a large fountain.
Bernardine Quinn Riverside Park
Donated to Boise in 1997, this park surrounds a beautiful 22-acre pond. It commemorates Bernardine Quinn, who was active in the Boise community working with the Silver Sage Council of the Girl Scouts and Saint Alphonsus Hospital.
Bethine Church River Trail
This 1.6 mile section of the Greenbelt in a 24-acre natural area was named in honor of Bethine Church because of her dedication to conservation efforts. She founded the Sawtooth Society, and, as president of the society, worked to protect the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. She served as a member of the Idaho Conservation League and the governing council of The Wilderness Society, and received an honorary doctorate from Boise State University.
Dona Larsen Park
Donated by the David and Debra Larsen Huber Family Foundation, this 14.5 acre park bordered by Warm Springs, Broadway Avenue and Parkcentre Boulevard, is owned by Boise State, and is a multi-use sports complex. Dona Larsen organized girls’ summer sports programs for the City of Boise. She also coached track and volleyball and taught physical education at East Junior High.
Esther Simplot Park
One of the newest additions to the Ribbon of Jewels, this park represents the continued dedication of Esther Simplot to enrich the Boise community. The 55-acre park is situated adjacent to Bernardine Quinn Riverside Park. It features about 23 acres of ponds and includes fishing, wading and swimming access. It also features trails, shelters, open space and a playground. Service dogs are allowed, but no pets.
Simplot is most known for her devotion to performing arts, as a co-founder of the Opera Idaho, the Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy and the Academy Annex.
Golda Harris Nature Preserve
This 3-acre preserve features walking paths and a wildlife overlook, while preserving space for wildlife to flourish uninhibited. It commemorates Harris, who moved to Idaho with her husband in 1934, where they began contributing to industry and community in Boise.
The preserve is located north of the East Parkcenter bridge and just south of Warm Springs Avenue. Dogs are not allowed in the preserve.
Julia Davis Park
One of Boise’s oldest parks, Tom Davis donated the 43 acres of land in memory of Julia Davis to the City of Boise in 1907. Davis is remembered as a woman of hospitality and kindness to travelers in early Boise history.
The park has since grown to almost 90 acres, adjacent to downtown Boise, and now features Zoo Boise, Boise Art Museum, Idaho State Historical Museum, Discovery Center of Idaho and the Idaho Black History Museum. There are also open grass spaces, a duck pond, and a formal rose garden in the park.
Kathryn Albertson Park
The Albertson family have had significant impact economically and culturally in Boise, and Kathryn Albertson’s legacy supporting education in Idaho is commemorated in this park.
The park, across Americana Boulevard from Ann Morrison Park, was donated to the city and dedicated to Albertson in 1989 by Joe and Kathryn Albertson. It serves as a refuge for wildlife and fosters peaceful meditative feeling with wide footpaths and quiet trails.
Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park
This park was renamed in Armstrong’s honor after her incredible achievements for Team USA in the Olympics. At 17, Armstrong was a junior Olympian in swimming, and then went on to complete the Hawaii Ironman World Championship as a triathlete. She received a career ending diagnosis of osteoarthritis, but turned to cycling as therapy and won U.S. Olympic Gold Medals in the Time Trial in 2008, 2012 and 2016, three World Titles, five National Championships and many more achievements.
This 28-acre park on the north bank of the Boise River is one of Boise’s oldest, purchased by the city in 1927, and known simply as Municipal Park until being named for Armstrong.
Marianne Williams Park
Donated in 2005 by Larry Williams in honor of Marianne Williams, this 72-acre park located on the Boise River honors Williams and her many efforts to enrich the Boise community, including volunteering at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, and actively supporting Boise State collegiate athletics.
The park features open space, ponds, walking trails and picnic shelters.
Sue Howell Park
This park will become the newest addition to the Ribbon of Jewels, donated by Aaron and Sue Howell. The couple founded Northwest Lineman College in 1993. The park will be developed on land off of Warm Springs Avenue and Idaho Highway 21.