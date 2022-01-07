Like peanut butter and jelly, success and failure go hand in hand. It’s one of life’s toughest and greatest lessons. We learn to succeed by learning to fail — and fail again. We learn persistence amid the pursuit of passion. We learn who we are by leaning into what we love.
And within the walls of Boise Rock School, kids are learning resiliency through rock 'n’ roll.
The origin story
Back in the mid-2000s, Ryan Peck was living in the East Bay Area and teaching grade school. “I was faced with this situation where there wasn't a lot of stuff within the academic school system that kids could passionately pursue. The budgets were terrible — I don't even know if there was basketball. It was challenging work. I was a new teacher in a new place and I struggled a bit to connect with the kids.”
Peck started thinking of what he could do. He ended up going to Guitar Center and bought two turntables, a drum machine, a little mixer and some speakers. Then he went over to Rasputin Records and Amoeba Records and bought a few different genres. He went back to school and told the kids, who were about 10, 11 years old: “At 3:15 on Thursdays, I'm going to be over in the cafeteria and if anyone wants to come, come and we can figure this out together. We can write some rhymes and we can do whatever we want to. Sky's the limit.”
Peck saw magic happen in that cafeteria. He watched kids connect the dots of hearing and making music. He saw his students discover something they were interested in and recognized that those afternoons were an opportunity for them to freely pursue those interests.
Though that may have been the first time he witnessed what opportunity and access to music can do for young people, it was not his first experience with it.
Peck grew up in Twin Falls, Idaho and had his own struggles there. “There were some fit issues for me there, as who I was and what I was passionate about. Picking up a guitar was world-changing for me,” he said. He remembers the early days of learning to play songs by Soundgarden and Pearl Jam, not really knowing how but continuing to try.
Peck sees learning to play an instrument through the same lens as learning to skateboard. When you are learning to ollie — the most basic skate trick — you fall down and hurt your ankle and tear up your pants and shoes. But keep trying and eventually, you’ll land it.
“You have this sort of like fail, fail, fail, fail, succeed model. And that success is your success,” explained Peck. “It wasn't like scoring the touchdown for your school or your parents. And not to discount that, but it's different. I firmly believe that is where resilience comes from. Because you learn that you can fail a lot and still get there. It empowers kids to not be as afraid of those things that might come down the pipe later.”
After teaching in the Bay, Peck moved to Boise and took a teaching job at Boise State. He was reflecting on his own life in Twin Falls and how he'd made music with his students in the East Bay when he had an idea. At the time, Guitar Hero was all the rage and "School of Rock" had recently come out. It seemed like making music was having a moment. So, Peck got together with Jared Goodpaster, who he used to river guide with, and pitched the idea of starting something with kids in Boise like he had in California.
“I didn't know quite what it would look like and I didn't want to totally leverage off this rock thing that was happening, but I did want to offer, you know, something for youth that allows for this cool thing to happen. This intangible thing that I had witnessed in Oakland and had witnessed with myself when I picked up a guitar or picked up a skateboard or did BMX.”
Ryan Peck and Jared Goodpaster co-founded Boise Rock School in the summer of 2008. They held the first camp with one band made up of five or six kids and the two of them taught songs.
“We were just like, we’re gonna try it. We didn’t know. We got the word out and got the six kids. They played, like, a Neil Young song and an ACDC song — things that were easy for just the two of us to teach them. … And it worked.”
A rock 'n' roll band camp gets classy
Kids and parents alike seemed really interested, so they started up a weekly class on Tuesday nights. They had charged for that first camp and took all the money and bought all the instruments they could afford. Boise Contemporary Theatre agreed to let them use their basement for classes. So, they were off with the first iteration of Boise Rock School.
“With music, when you start writing your own songs and you're magically creating this piece of art — that's like next level. I know for me, that was a game-changer,” Peck said. “This is the vehicle I understand where I can try to be the person that I needed when I was a kid.”
Over the next few years, Peck and Goodpaster held summer camps and started more classes. They rented rooms in schools and empty buildings and whatever profit they made, they used it to buy more instruments and equipment.
In 2012, a building in downtown Boise came up for sale. Before Boise Rock School could gather the funds to purchase it a real estate company bought it. Not losing hope, they made an offer to lease it, which was accepted.
Homing in on the music … and more
With a home of its own, Boise Rock School leveled up. They hired more teachers and began offering more band classes and classes addressing different instruments on their own. They started doing filmmaking, recording and graphic design, incorporating other essential parts of the music industry and the creative process beyond playing an instrument.
Over the next eight years, Boise Rock School grew as an organization to seeing about 500 kids a week in regular classes, plus hosting winter and summer break camps and doing outreach around the state. Since the beginning, they have never turned anyone away for inability to pay.
Planning for a future
In 2020, when COVID hit, Peck started thinking seriously about the long term for Boise Rock School. “I realized that with any building downtown, unless you were made of money, your days were likely numbered,” said Peck. He understood that owning its own building was essential to the future of the nonprofit. They were able to purchase a building in 2020 through a capital campaign and when complete, it will be a $1.8 million project.
Today, two years later, hammers are swinging in the future — and permanent — home of "Juno Arts," which will house Boise Rock School and Rock on Wheels (the outreach arm of the organization). Other skills like graphic design, filmmaking, and audio engineering will also be on the teaching roster.
The future Juno Arts is on the corner of Orchard and Fairview Avenue on the Boise Bench. It’s a long rectangle building with lots of space to transform. Eventually, Juno Arts will have 10 classrooms for programs that teach music to kids ages 3-18; a film and recording studio; and a small venue for live performances.
While Juno Arts and Boise Rock School offer programs for a range of ages, teenagers are the prime demographic. Think of it like this: there’s a lot of stuff for kids ages 3-12 to do in Boise, right? There are playgrounds up the yang, The Discovery Center, Zoo Boise, etc. But when a kid enters ages 13, 14, 15, 16, they start thinking more about what do I like? What do I love? And that’s the sweet spot for Boise Rock School.
A sweet spot for rock 'n' roll
“It’s so important when you can have a situation where a youth chooses the thing that they can go bonkers over and really get into. Especially if it's something that is inherently really challenging,” said Peck. “Empowering kids to find the things that they love is what we do.”
In traditional school systems, a lot of things that young people can passionately pursue are more or less seen as after-school activities, signaling that those activities don’t belong in the day-to-day curriculum or on a serious career path. If you like music you can join the school band, but you probably aren’t going to learn that hip-hop song you really love. And if you love to skate that’s great, but just don’t do it on school property. This is where Boise Rock School comes in.
“That's our job as adults now — to make those things that young people can passionately pursue available. But in an equitable way, because that's the other big hurdle,” said Peck. “We don't turn anyone away for inability to pay. We scholarship a ton of kids that wouldn't come otherwise.”
That’s the currency of the world for Peck: how can people find those things they love? And how can we — as a community, city, society — make those things accessible?
“How do you make it accessible for everyone to have a part in something they love to do? Those are tricky questions. Those are institutional, those are societal, those are big questions,” said Peck. “But in our little circle, we try to do it.”
You can learn more about Boise Rock School and Juno Arts on the website: boiserockschool.com. To support the construction of their amazing new building, click on the "help us build our future home" tab.