When I was a senior in high school, we played our cross-town rivals for the basketball district championship. The winner would go to state. It was our first year as a high school and their 17th year as a high school. The year before we had all gone to their high school. We were bitter rivals. Just bitter. With three seconds remaining in the game we had a one-point lead. They called time out. After the time out they threw a pass to mid court and their center turned around toward the basket, and falling down backwards, he heaved a desperation toss into the air. It was not a shot. It was a one-handed “Hail Mary,” last ditch, desperation heave that must have gone 40 feet in the air. He couldn’t even see the basket because he was nearly on his back. The ball dropped from its great height, hit the backboard and swished through the net. We lost by a point and they were going to the state championship.
I wanted this win so badly, and they had gotten it with such unfair luck, that I was sick to my stomach. I fanaticized that I would get up the next morning, Sunday morning, and read in the paper that the end of the game had been reviewed on film and that the toss had gone in too late and that we had won after all. As I am sure you know that did not happen. The results had not changed and my disappointment was intact.
This basketball disappointment was exactly 50 years ago and the emotion has faded to nothing now. The importance has also faded to nothing. There probably aren’t five people on the planet who remember it.
On a much earlier Saturday night, on April 4, 33 A.D., there was another disappointment which was of infinitely greater consequence and importance. On that particular Saturday night, Jesus of Nazareth lay dead in a tomb just outside the walls of Jerusalem. He was crucified by the occupying Romans at the insistence of jealous, local religious leaders.
The 120 or so people who had followed Jesus, and believed Him to be the Messiah for Whom Israel had been waiting, were beyond sick to their stomachs. They were far beyond disappointed. They were depressed. Their hopes for a Savior to deliver them from Roman oppression had crashed. Their hopes for a Savior to deliver them from the guilt of sin were dashed. Their hopes for future joy and freedom were smashed. In the deepest and most eternal sense of the phrase, “all was lost.”
But their Sunday morning was starkly different than my Sunday morning. They got up as the new day began to find Him alive again! Their hopes were revived; the Savior of the entire world was alive! “All was recovered!” And joy came streaming in. That Sunday, the very first Easter, was exactly 1,987 years ago.
Now, it is quite possible that you are reading this and do not believe in resurrection in general, or in the resurrection of Jesus in particular. Fair enough. Will you please consider one question with me? The question is this, “Do you believe in the existence of George Washington?” I do. The reason I believe, without having ever met the man, or even known anyone who knew him, is because there is evidence for his existence — writings, eye witnesses, artifacts, and transmitted oral stories about him. I have never doubted that he was a real man who lived and served and died in our world. In order to reject the existence of George Washington, a person would have to reject the evidence as untrustworthy. None of us have ever seen him but we believe in his existence based on evidence that we have and that we can evaluate.
One historical scholar said that there is more evidence for the resurrection of Jesus than there is for the very existence of George Washington. By that he meant that there is more documentation — more eyewitnesses, more writings, more reliable writings, more transformed lives, and more transmitted oral tradition — to substantiate Jesus’ resurrection than to substantiate the entire life of George Washington.
Here is one tiny example of that evidence. The 11 men who followed Jesus for three years all said that He came back to life and that they saw Him alive after His resurrection, and ate with him and touched him. All 11 of these men stuck by this claim to the death. Ten of them were martyred without renouncing this claim of His resurrection and one of them was exiled until he died without renouncing this claim.
You can contrast this, for example, with the Watergate conspirators who worked together on a very elaborate lie before they went to trial. Everyone of them agreed to tell the same lie and the same story, and then everyone of them abandoned the lie that they had agreed upon in order to reduce their personal punishment. The 11 disciples died rather than abandon their claim that Jesus was alive again. There is a boat-load more evidence to Jesus’ resurrection.
The incredible joy of those 120 people on that original Easter Sunday in 33 AD is also my joy here in 2020. I am a believer. But I am not one who believes without evidence. I have looked at the boat-load of evidence over the past 50 years and I find it quite compelling.
So, today as you read this, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought a lot of loss and sadness with it — lost health, lost lives, lost jobs, lost relationships, lost savings, lost courage, lost civility, lost dreams, and much more. More loss is coming …though no one of us knows how much more.
I, like all of you, have lost a lot of freedom to move about. I have lost a lot of retirement savings and I have lost a lot of connection with family and friends. But, for me, and for all believers in Jesus’ resurrection, our one Resource is still intact. Jesus is still alive and He is still committed to the care of His followers. He is still inviting people to trust in Him and He is still able to give to us what we need.