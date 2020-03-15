Adversities can be either natural or man-made. The natural ones play no favors — they have no respect for tribal or religious affiliation. One’s social status is a non-issue when nature turns her dark side on us.
My friend and speaking colleague (with whom I have been so honored to share platforms and the opportunity to inspire the Boise State University football team), Alejandro Anasticio, started life with nature against him and he is not in any way ready to languish in self pity.
Born without his left hand, he refused to be discouraged and took his challenge as an opportunity for personal growth. What, however, inspired me about him is how he never let what he couldn’t change dictate how he was to live the rest of his life.
This captivating, enriching and challenging speaker dances to a different drum than most of us. He holds a degree in sociology from the University of Washington. Mr. Anasticio is probably the only human being who managed to ride a bicycle from Seattle to Chicago with one hand. In addition, he has three black belts in martial arts and has trained in Aikido for 10 years.
What landed Alejandro in a league of his own? Here is my report:
Unwavering Positive Attitude — When asked what it is like living his entire life with one hand, Alejandro says, “It is truly and deeply a blessing. I enjoy not having two hands. Not only do I have the opportunity to inspire people to be more than they think is possible, I also get 50% off all manicures.” His tag line on his email is, “Disciple of Good.” I just love it! You have to learn the beauty of your situation in order to turn your limitations to assets.
Belief — He loved playing basketball. A middle school teacher told him that if he had two hands, he could have been a super star. He never again let anyone tell him what he couldn’t achieve without two hands. His belief in his abilities, not inabilities, has fueled the results of his intentions and actions. You must believe you can be somebody, and act to be that somebody, even if the rest of the world considers you otherwise.
Act with Courage — My question to my friend was simple. “How did you achieve all the things you have done?” His response was equally simple. “Vincent, it was courage and desire to succeed.” Courage is a key element of success that you can’t get from a text book. You either have it or you don’t. The good thing is that it can be developed and sustained. Start by doing something you consider important but you have procrastinated doing because you lack courage.
Desire to help others — Mr. Anasticio is transforming the lives of both adults and young people. His message is, “Life has limitations, so what?” He provides practical tips and strategies on how to win in life with limited resources.
I have had my share of adversities and expect more. But I know that adversities are more effective teachers of life lessons than our successes. They make us improve how we do things, live our lives and how we relate with others. They prepare us to face the next challenges of life with hope and courage. We, however, have to learn to turn adversities into advantages.