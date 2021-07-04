A favorite story from the life of Jesus happened hours before He died. After the Last Supper, Jesus “took a towel, and girded Himself.” He poured water into a basin and carefully washed and dried His disciples’ feet. Moments passed slowly but significantly as He carefully washed the dust of Jerusalem from each toe and from each crack in each heel, then dried their feet.
In this teaching moment, Jesus said, “If I then, your Lord and Master, have washed your feet; ye also ought to wash one another’s feet. For I have given you an example, that ye should do as I have done unto you.” (KJV John 13:4-17)
Jesus served others, even when needy people came to Him in multitudes, and even when He was hungry and exhausted. In the end, He served all of humankind by giving His life for their sins.
That upper room, with its sounds of Jesus wringing out a cloth, and His words that burned into the hearts of His followers, seems light years away from our world. Yet many Christians still live as He did by sharing their time and talents generously with others. Serving people boosts our levels of joy, spirituality and mental health: I’d like to share some places where help is needed. Then more of us can “do as [Jesus] has done for [us].”
JustServe, a website that matches volunteers to local nonprofits, shows 180 service opportunities in Treasure Valley, including: Deseret Industries and other thrift stores need employees as well as volunteers to sort, stock and sell donations. These stores provide significant service to people in our community, sharing clothing, household goods, and furniture with people in need.
As part of the USDA Farmers to Families food box program, the Idaho Foodbank offers mass food distributions at the Idaho Center on many Wednesdays, and volunteers help to pack boxes, set-up, load boxes into cars, and direct traffic. Many foodbanks, including the Good News Pantry, the Western Idaho Community Action Project, and others, need similar help.
The Salvation Army and its shelters in local towns seeks people to help with day camps, serve meals, and sort donations.
Learning Peace Camp teaches children to cope peacefully with life, and is looking for class teachers, group guides, field trip leaders, and general volunteers (dates are July 19-22 at the Hispanic Cultural Center in Nampa.)
A local diaper bank needs people to bundle diapers. Another area nonprofit needs people to bake cakes for the birthdays of at-risk kids, and a couple of animal shelters need folks to cuddle and socialize pets.
Volunteers can help people in assisted living centers by playing table games, painting nails, sharing hobbies, and visiting through the windows. A volunteer could sit with someone to give a caregiver respite.
Volunteers can work from home, writing letters and assembling care packages for the military and others, sewing masks and “fidget mats,” fixing bicycles, and recording stories for the blind.
Mentors are needed for kids, and for folks released from the corrections system. Foster grandparents are needed for kids.
Tutors are needed for refugees, children, and people seeking GEDs.
We can donate items to many good causes: socks and underwear, school supplies, food, clothing, blankets for kids in foster care, purses filled with items for women in need, dolls, stuffed animals, and toiletries for the homeless.
I invite everyone to register on the JustServe site, and then, in the spirit of Jesus Christ, who loved his disciples enough to wash their feet, serve with a local organization where you can make a difference. justserve.org.