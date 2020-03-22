Editor’s note: The Record Exchange has closed its doors for two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak but you can still support it by purchasing music through online stores and phone orders. They are offering curbside pickup, shipping worldwide and delivering within Ada County. therecordexchange.com.
1. “Swimming,” Mac Miller
2. “Underneath,” Code Orange
3. “Metaphorical Music,” Nujabes
4. “Healer,” Grouplove
5. “Circles,” Mac Miller
6. “Color Theory,” Soccer Mommy
7. “2014 Forest Hill Drive,” J. Cole
8. “Carnivore,” Body Count
9. “It’s Only Us,” Monophonics
10. “Suddenly,” Caribou