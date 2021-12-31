Record Exchange Top 10 Dec 31, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 210628_Look_01_0157_ret1a - retouched, no grade_NewColV2.tif Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1. “30,” Adele2. “Nevermind,” Nirvana3. “Led Zeppelin IV,” Led Zeppelin4. “Greatest Hits,” Fleetwood Mac5. “Damn.,” Kendrick Lamar 6. “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars,” David Bowie7. “Super What?!,” Czarface and MF Doom8. “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” Taylor Swift9. “Awaken, My Love!,” Childish Gambino10. “BBC Sessions,” Green Day Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Doom David Bowie Electronics Spider Mars Mf Ziggy Stardust Adele Recommended for you Load comments