1. “Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, The Creator

2. “Meet the Moonlight,” Jack Johnson

3. “Lavender Days,” Caamp

4. “Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

5. “Donda,” Kanye West

6. “Madvillainy,” Madvillain

7. “Harry Styles,” Harry Styles

8. “Cowboy Bebop Soundtrack,” Seatbelts

9. “Circles,” Mac Miller

10. “Stranger in the Alps,” Phoebe Bridgers

