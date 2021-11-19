Record Exchange Top 10 Nov 19, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 00602438625314_Softpack_R00.indd Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1. “Nevermind 30th Anniversary,” Nirvana2. “Things Take Time, Take Time,” Courtney Barnett3. “Crawler,” Idles4. “Melophobia,” Cage the Elephant5. “Because the Internet,” Childish Gambino 6 “Hand in Hand,” Johnny Kunk and Sam Gates7. “Good Kid M.A.A.D. City,” Kendrick Lamar8. “Live at the Forum ’76,” Eagles9. “Voyage,” Abba10. “Valentine,” Snail Mail Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Elephant Sam Gates Johnny Kunk Zoology Forum '76 Courtney Barnett Crawler Eagle Recommended for you Load comments