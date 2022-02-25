beach house gold edition.jpg
Label: Sub Pop

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


1. “Once Twice Melody,” Beach House

2. “Texas Moon,” Khruangbin and Leon Bridges

3. “Lucifer on the Sofa,” Spoon

4. “Rumours,” Fleetwood Mac

5. “Currents,” Tame Impala

6. “Nevermind,” Nirvana

7. “Live in Colorado,” Bobby Weir and Wolf Bros

8. “Discovery,” Daft Punk

9. “Cigarettes After Sex,” Cigarettes After Sex

10. “Ants From Up There,” Black Country, New Road

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments