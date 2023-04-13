Subscribe
1. “the record,” boygenius
2. “Portals,” Melanie Martinez
3. “Swimming,” Mac Miller
4. “Blue Slide Park,” Mac Miller
5. “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey
6. “Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager,” Kid Cudi
7. “The Dark Side of the Moon,” Pink Floyd
8. “Continue as a Guest,” The New Pornographers
9. “House is Burning,” Isaiah Rashad
10. “The Dark Side of the Moon: Live at Wembley Empire Pool, London, 1974,” Pink Floyd
