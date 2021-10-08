brandi carlile.jpg

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


“In These Silent Days,” Brandi Carlile

2. “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” Taylor Swift

3. “Fair and Square,” John Prine

4. “Love for Sale,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

5. “Metallica,” Metallica

6. “folklore,” Taylor Swift

7. “Butterfly 3000,” King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

8. “Endtroducing… 25th Anniversary,” DJ Shadow

9. “Daptone Super Soul Revue Live! At the Apollo,” Various Artists

10. “Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments