Record Exchange Top 10 Oct 8, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “In These Silent Days,” Brandi Carlile2. “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” Taylor Swift3. “Fair and Square,” John Prine4. “Love for Sale,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga5. “Metallica,” Metallica Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! 6. “folklore,” Taylor Swift7. “Butterfly 3000,” King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard8. “Endtroducing… 25th Anniversary,” DJ Shadow9. “Daptone Super Soul Revue Live! At the Apollo,” Various Artists10. “Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Revue Daptone Heraldry Gaga Tony Bennett Gizzard Wizard Taylor Swift Recommended for you Load comments