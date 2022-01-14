fleetwood mac rumours.jpg

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


1. “Rumours,” Fleetwood Mac

2. “Swimming,” Mac Miller

3. “Kids See Ghosts,” Kids See Ghosts

4. “Lost in Translation Soundtrack,” Various Artists

5. “Nevermind,” Nirvana

6. “Because the Internet,” Childish Gambino

7. “Portrait of a Legend: 1951–1964,” Sam Cooke

8. “Juno Soundtrack,” Various Artists

9. “30,” Adele

10. “Good Kid M.A.A.D. City,” Kendrick Lamar

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments