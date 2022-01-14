Record Exchange Top 10 Jan 14, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1. “Rumours,” Fleetwood Mac2. “Swimming,” Mac Miller3. “Kids See Ghosts,” Kids See Ghosts4. “Lost in Translation Soundtrack,” Various Artists5. “Nevermind,” Nirvana 6. “Because the Internet,” Childish Gambino7. “Portrait of a Legend: 1951–1964,” Sam Cooke8. “Juno Soundtrack,” Various Artists9. “30,” Adele10. “Good Kid M.A.A.D. City,” Kendrick Lamar Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Artist Sam Cooke Portrait Kid Ghost Soundtrack Adele Recommended for you Load comments