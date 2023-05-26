Subscribe
1. “SOS,” SZA
2. “Walk Around the Moon,” Dave Matthews Band
3. “Phantomime,” Ghost
4. “Take Me Back To Eden,” Sleep Token
5. “Sing Me a Lullaby My Sweet Temptation,” $uicideboy$
6. “Seven Psalms,” Paul Simon
7. “the record,” boygenius
8. “1989,” Taylor Swift
9. “Drastic Symphonies,” Def Leppard and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
10. “Swimming,” Mac Miller
