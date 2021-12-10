418465944199_1000.jpg

1. “Raise the Roof,” Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

2. “30,” Adele

3. “Red: Taylor’s Version,” Taylor Swift

4. “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” Vince Guaraldi Trio

5. “Jerry Garcia Band 30th Anniversary,” Jerry Garcia Band

6. “Melophobia,” Cage the Elephant

7. “Czarface Meets Metal Face,” Czarface and MF DOOM

8. “Nevermind,” Nirvana

9. “Things Take Time, Take Time,” Courtney Barnett

10. “Valentine,” Snail Mail

