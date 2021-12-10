Record Exchange Top 10 Dec 10, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1. “Raise the Roof,” Robert Plant and Alison Krauss2. “30,” Adele3. “Red: Taylor’s Version,” Taylor Swift4. “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” Vince Guaraldi Trio5. “Jerry Garcia Band 30th Anniversary,” Jerry Garcia Band 6. “Melophobia,” Cage the Elephant7. “Czarface Meets Metal Face,” Czarface and MF DOOM8. “Nevermind,” Nirvana9. “Things Take Time, Take Time,” Courtney Barnett10. “Valentine,” Snail Mail Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Doom Czarface Meets Metal Face Elephant Alison Krauss Robert Plant Courtney Barnett Mf Recommended for you Load comments