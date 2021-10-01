Record Exchange Top 10 Oct 1, 2021 25 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1. “Butterfly 3000,” King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard2. “I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to The Velvet Underground and Nico,” Various Artists3. “Endtroducing… 25th Anniversary,” DJ Shadow4. “2014 Forest Hills Drive,” J. Cole5. “AM,” Arctic Monkeys 6. “Music City USA,” Charley Crockett Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! 7. “Lifeforms,” Angels and Airwaves8. “Swimming in Circles,” Mac Miller9. “Jubilee,” Japanese Breakfast10. “Sound Ancestors,” Madlib Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments