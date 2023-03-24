Subscribe
1. “Red Moon in Venus,” Kali Uchis
2. “Ctrl,” SZA
3. “Songs of Surrender,” U2
4. “Luv 4 Rent,” Smino
5. “V,” Unknown Mortal Orchestra
6. “Igor,” Tyler, The Creator
7. “This Old Dog,” Mac DeMarco
8. “The Dark Side of the Moon,” Pink Floyd
9. “Trout Takes,” Charlie Sutton
10. “Madvillainy,” Madvillain
