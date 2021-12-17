418466428085_1000.jpg

1. “30,” Adele

2. “Barn,” Neil Young and Crazy Horse

3. “Red: Taylor’s Version,” Taylor Swift

4. “Nevermind,” Nirvana

5. “Abbey Road,” The Beatles

6. “Cure for Pain Deluxe,” Morphine

7. “Raise the Roof,” Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

8. “The Year of Hibernation 10th Anniversary,” Youth Lagoon

9. “In That Room Again,” John Hansen

10. “I Dream of Christmas,” Norah Jones

