Record Exchange Top 10 Nov 12, 2021

1. "KID A MNESIA," Radiohead2. "Voyage," Abba3. "I Don't Live Here Anymore," The War on Drugs4. "Valentine," Snail Mail5. "Hand in Hand," Johnny Boy Kunk and Sam Gates

6. "Damn," Kendrick Lamar7. "El Camino 10th Anniversary," The Black Keys8. "Sylvan Esso," Sylvan Esso9. "Good Kid M.A.A.D. City," Kendrick Lamar10. "The College Dropout," Kanye West