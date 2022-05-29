harry styles.jpg

1. “Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

2. “Combat Rock: The People’s Hall Special Edition,” The Clash

3. “Dance Fever,” Florence + the Machine

4. “My Favorite Things: 60th Anniversary Deluxe Edition,” John Coltrane

5. “Circles,” Mac Miller

6. “Live 2012,” Death Cab For Cutie

7. “Igor,” Tyler, The Creator

8. “Ctrl,” SZA

9. “Good Kid M.A.A.D. City,” Kendrick Lamar

10. “Dropout Boogie,” The Black Keys

