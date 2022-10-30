Subscribe
1. “Midnights,” Taylor Swift
2. “The Car,” Arctic Monkeys
3. “Emily Can’t Sing,” Joe P
4. “Queens of the Stone Age,” Queens of the Stone Age
5. “2 10-Year Anniversary,” Mac DeMarco
6. “Hey Hey Rise Up,” Pink Floyd
7. “Return of the Dream Canteen,” Red Hot Chili Peppers
8. “Western Swing and Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs,” Colter Wall
9. “Being Funny in a Foreign Language,” The 1975
10. “Erotica,” Madonna
