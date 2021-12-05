Record Exchange Top 10 Dec 5, 2021 45 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 210628_Look_01_0157_ret1a — retouched, no grade_NewColV2.tif Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1. “30,” Adele2. “Melophobia,” Cage the Elephant3. “Red: Taylor’s Version,” Taylor Swift4. “Raise the Roof,” Robert Plant and Alison Krauss5 .“In That Room Again,” John Hansen 6. “Georgia Blue,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit7. “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” Vince Guaraldi Trio8. “Achtung Baby 30th Anniversary,” U29. “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” The War on Drugs10. “The Future,” Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Georgia Blue Military Jason Isbell Alison Krauss Robert Plant Nathaniel Rateliff Elephant War Recommended for you Load comments