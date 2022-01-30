lumineers.jpg

1. “Brightside,” The Lumineers

2. “Low,” David Bowie

3. “OK Computer,” Radiohead

4. “Circles,” Mac Miller

5. “Hunter’s Moon,” Ghost

6. “Rumours,” Fleetwood Mac

7. “To Pimp a Butterfly,” Kendrick Lamar

8. “Rocket to Russia,” Ramones

9. “Strictly a One-Eyed Jack,” John Mellencamp

10. “Overload,” Yard Act

