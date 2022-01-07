Record Exchange Top 10 Jan 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1. “Rumours,” Fleetwood Mac2. “Nevermind,” Nirvana3. “Good Kid M.A.A.D. City,” Kendrick Lamar4. “Raise the Roof,” Robert Plant and Alison Krauss5. “Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish 6. “Goodbye and Good Riddance,” Juice Wrld7. “Abbey Road,” The Beatles8. “Kids See Ghosts,” Kids See Ghosts9. “Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo10. “Circles,” Mac Miller Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Good Riddance Goodbye Highway Robert Plant Alison Krauss Ghost Abbey Road Kid Recommended for you Load comments