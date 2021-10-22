1018211922.jpg

1. “Faces,” Mac Miller

2. “Let It Be Special Edition,” The Beatles

3. “Music of the Spheres,” Coldplay

4. “In These Silent Days,” Brandi Carlile

5. “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” Vince Guaraldi Trio

6. “To Pimp a Butterfly,” Kendrick Lamar

7. “Currents,” Tame Impala

8. “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers),” Wu-Tang Clan

9. “Back to Black,” Amy Winehouse

10. “Selected Ambient Works 85-92,” Aphex Twin

