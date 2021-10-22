Record Exchange Top 10 Oct 22, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1. “Faces,” Mac Miller2. “Let It Be Special Edition,” The Beatles3. “Music of the Spheres,” Coldplay4. “In These Silent Days,” Brandi Carlile5. “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” Vince Guaraldi Trio Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! 6. “To Pimp a Butterfly,” Kendrick Lamar7. “Currents,” Tame Impala8. “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers),” Wu-Tang Clan9. “Back to Black,” Amy Winehouse10. “Selected Ambient Works 85-92,” Aphex Twin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wu-tang Clan Ambient Amy Winehouse Butterfly Chamber Brandi Carlile Pimp Recommended for you Load comments