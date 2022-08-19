Subscribe
1. “Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, The Creator
2. “Cheat Codes,” Danger Mouse and Black Thought
3. “Jazz Mass: Sacred Music – A Jazz Prayer,” Kevin Kirk
4. “Igor,” Tyler, The Creator
5. “Stranger In the Alps,” Phoebe Bridgers
6. “The Dark Side of the Moon,” Pink Floyd
7. “Madvillainy,” Madvillain
8. “Harry’s House,” Harry Styles
9. “Enter the Wu-Tang: 36 Chambers,” Wu-Tang Clan
10. “Check Your Head 30th Anniversary Edition,” Beastie Boys
