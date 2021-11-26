Record Exchange Top 10 Nov 26, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 210628_Look_01_0157_ret1a - retouched, no grade_NewColV2.tif Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1. “30,” Adele2. “Live in Front of Nobody,” Colter Wall3. “In That Room Again,” John Hansen4. “Nevermind 30th Anniversary,” Nirvana5. “Scaled and Icy,” Twenty-One Pilots 6. “Achtung Baby 30th Anniversary,” U27. “The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts,” Bruce Springsteen8. “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” Vince Guaraldi Trio9. “Red: Taylor’s Version,” Taylor Swift10. “Mercurial World,” Magdalena Bay Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Concert Bruce Springsteen Wall Colter Nuke Adele Pilot Recommended for you Load comments