1. “Fashion Nugget,” Cake

2. “Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, The Creator

3. “Madvillainy,” Madvillain

4. “Circles,” Mac Miller

5. “Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

6. “Greatest Hits I,” Queen

7. “Bad Brains,” Bad Brains

8. “Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo

9. “Brightside,” The Lumineers

10. “Con Todo El Mundo,” Khruangbin

