Record Exchange Top 10 Sep 17, 2021

1. "Star-Crossed," Kacey Musgraves
2. "Metallica," Metallica
3. "Butterfly 3000," King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
4. "The Golden Casket," Modest Mouse
5. "Hey What," Low
6. "Glow On," Turnstile
7. "Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish
8. "Comfort to Me," Amyl and the Sniffers
9. "Senjutsu," Iron Maiden
10. "Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space," Spiritualized