spoon.jpg

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


1. “Lucifer on the Sofa,” Spoon

2. “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You,” Big Thief

3. “Earthling,” Eddie Vedder

4. “Cold as Weiss,” Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio

5. “Laurel Hell,” Mitski

6. “The Dream,” Alt-J

7. “Rumours,” Fleetwood Mac

8. “For Django,” Joe Pass

9. “INSIDE (The Songs),” Bo Burnham

10. “Texas Sun,” Khruangbin and Leon Bridges

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments