1. “Flower Boy,” Tyler, The Creator

2. “A Light for Attracting Attention,” The Smile

3. “The Money Store,” Death Grips

4. “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars 50th Anniversary,” David Bowie

5. “Be the Cowboy,” Mitski

6. “Cowboy Bebop Soundtrack,” Seatbelts

7. “Orange Blood,” Mt. Joy

8. “Stranger in the Alps,” Phoebe Bridgers

9. “Take Me To Your Leader,” King Geedorah

10. “Dookie,” Green Day

