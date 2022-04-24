curtis stigers this life.jpg

1. “This Life,” Curtis Stigers

2. “Circles,” Mac Miller

3. “Fear of the Dawn,” Jack White

4. “Igor,” Tyler, The Creator

5. “Wet Leg,” Wet Leg

6. “(Watch My Moves),” Kurt Vile

7. “Penumbra,” Distant Family

8. “Bronco,” Orville Peck

9. “Unlimited Love,” Red Hot Chili Peppers

10. “Folklore,” Taylor Swift

