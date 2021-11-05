Record Exchange Top 10 Nov 5, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1. “I Don’t Live Here Anymore," The War on Drugs2. “The Awesome Album,” Mouse Rat3. “Hushed and Grim,” Mastodon4. “=,” Ed Sheeran5. “A Momentary Lapse of Reason: Remixed and Updated,” Pink Floyd Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! 6. “A Love Supreme: Live in Seattle,” John Coltrane7. “New Adventures in Hi-Fi 25th Anniversary Edition,” R.E.M.8. “You Get It All,” Hayes Carll9. “Mordechai Remixes,” Khruangbin10. “Paper Mache Dream Balloon,” King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gizzard Paper Mache Dream Balloon Computer Science Zoology Wizard John Coltrane Lapse Adventure Anniversary Recommended for you Load comments