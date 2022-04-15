jack white fear of the dawn.jpg

1. “Fear of the Dawn,” Jack White

2. “Wet Leg,” Wet Leg

3. “Fear Inoculum,” Tool

4. “Bronco,” Orville Peck

5. “This Life,” Curtis Stigers

6. “My Head Is An Animal 10th Anniversary,” Of Monsters and Men

7. “Unlimited Love,” Red Hot Chili Peppers

8. “Chloe and the Next 20th Century,” Father John Misty

9. “Torches X,” Foster the People

10. “Lateralus,” Tool

