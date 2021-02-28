It seems our first challenge was a real hot ticket! If you’re ready to fire up your ovens, Idaho Press readers’ recipes are here to get you started on a bevy of baking buns, cinnamon roll buns, that is.
From gluten-free to raisins, more secret recipes (The Mode!) to old school.
Ladies and gentlemen — start your ovens!
Angel flakes and snow ladies
From Marilyn Boehme:
I enjoy your columns in the paper. I don’t know if you could use another snowman picture. I’m a senior citizen and try to make one every year. I call her my snow lady — it might put a smile on someone’s face.
Also, I have a cinnamon roll recipe that was advertised by Tupperware when it was popular. They’re called:
Angel Flake Refrigerated Rolls
5 cups flour
3/4 cups powdered buttermilk (Albertsons has this)
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup sugar
Cut in 1/2 cup shortening. Add 1 package quick-rise yeast dissolved in 1/4 cup warm water. Add another 1 3/4 cups water.
Put in Tupperware bowl and in fridge overnight.
Roll out next day into 18-inch-by-12-inch rectangle — the dough will be sticky so add extra flour.
Add filling of your choice — I used 2 cups brown sugar, 2 tablespoons cinnamon, and 1/3 cup melted butter.
Roll up from 18-inch side, and cut into slices.
Bake in a 13-inch-by-9-inch baking pan at 350 degrees for 40 minutes.
Drizzle some vanilla frosting mix over rolls while warm.
I slice and broil leftover rolls later in the week.
The Mode
From Dan Holbrook:
When I was a young lad, I remember my mother taking us boys with her as she shopped at the Mode Department Store in downtown Boise. I remember it was the quintessential department store experience that, sadly, no longer exists.
I used to watch my mother use this recipe or a free-form version of it to make her cinnamon rolls. They were so delicious and I wish she was here to make them again.
We lived on a dairy farm and were low income, though we kids didn’t know it as we always had food on our table. …
After both of my parents passed away, I received a photo album from their estate which is filled with recipes given to my mother on 3-by-5 inch recipe cards as well as clipped recipes from the newspaper and magazines. That is where I once again discovered (the recipe).
The Mode Cinnamon Rolls
1 1/4 tablespoons yeast
1 13-ounce can evaporated milk heated to 135 degrees
1/2 cup butter
1 1/4 cups warm water
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup sugar
6 to 7 cups flour
2 eggs
Filling:
1/3 cup softened butter
1/2 cup brown sugar
Cinnamon, amount according to preference
Topping:
1/2 cup softened butter
3/4 cup brown sugar
Cinnamon, amount according to preference
Dissolve yeast in milk; add 1/2 cup butter, water, salt and 1/2 cup sugar.
Stir in 1 cup flour; then add eggs.
Mix in 5 to 6 cups flour; knead for about 15 minutes or use food processor for 7 minutes.
Cover and let rise until double in size; then punch down and let rise for 30 minutes. On floured surface, roll dough into oblong shape (14-by-18-inches).
Spread evenly with 1/3 cup softened butter and sprinkle with 1/2 cup brown sugar and desired amount of cinnamon.
Roll and cut 12 rolls 1 1/4-inches thick. Prepare a 9-by-12-inch pan by spreading evenly with 1/2 cup softened butter and sprinkling with 3/4 cup brown sugar and cinnamon as desired.
Place rolls in prepared pan. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and bake for 40 minutes. Invert pan right out of oven onto parchment paper. Makes 12 rolls.
Gluten-free
From Gayle Woods:
Both my daughter and I have Celiac Disease so must eat gluten-free. When she lived in Tucson, there was a wonderful 100% gluten-free bakery and deli that we always visited. One fall they were featuring their seasonal Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls, which, like all their products, were excellent.
Back home I experimented, combining various recipes I found online, to reproduce them, and these come pretty close. These have received raves from my friends with whom I’ve shared them.
Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls
Dough
¾ cup brown rice flour
¼ cup potato starch
½ cup white rice flour
½ cup cornstarch or arrowroot flour
½ cup tapioca flour
3 tablespoons granulated sugar, separated
2 teaspoons xanthan gum
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon cinnamon
¼ teaspoon nutmeg
¼ teaspoon ginger
¼ cup powdered milk
2 tablespoons cooking oil
1 teaspoon cider vinegar
1 teaspoon vanilla
¾ cup pumpkin puree
2 large eggs at room temperature
¼ cup butter
½ cup milk (scant), divided
2 ½ teaspoons (or 1 packet) quick rise yeast
Filling
2 tablespoons butter, very soft or melted
½ cup granulated sugar
1 ½ teaspoons cinnamon
Glaze
2 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 tablespoons milk
1 cups powdered sugar
¼ teaspoon vanilla
Generously grease a 9-by-9-inch pan. Set aside.
Sift together brown rice flour, potato starch, white rice flour, cornstarch or arrowroot, tapioca flour, xanthan gum, powdered milk, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger. Set aside.
Measure yeast into a small bowl. Put milk in a glass measuring cup and microwave just until the milk is warm (no more than 105 degrees). Pour about half of the milk over the yeast. Stir to dissolve.
Add butter to the remaining milk and microwave until butter is almost melted. Pour into the bowl of a stand mixer. Add remaining sugar, cooking oil, cider vinegar, vanilla, pumpkin and egg. Beat gently to combine.
Carefully add the dry ingredients to the mixture in the bowl. Beat on low for a minute. Pour in the yeast mixture and mix on medium speed for 3 minutes.
In a small bowl, stir together the sugar and cinnamon for the filling.
Take a piece of plastic wrap about 18-inches long and lay it out on a slightly damp counter top, smoothing to adhere it to the counter. Spray the wrap with cooking spray (or grease by hand).
Lay ball of dough on top of that. Gently lay another piece of greased plastic wrap over the top of the dough. Pat or roll the dough into a rectangular shape about 1/2-inch thick. (Alternately, use a pastry brush dipped in the melted or softened butter to spread the dough instead of the top piece of plastic wrap.)
Remove top plastic wrap. Spread or brush butter evenly across the dough. Sprinkle with cinnamon and sugar mixture, leaving about 1 inch along one long edge.
Carefully use the bottom sheet of plastic wrap to lift the edge of the dough and roll it up, forming a long cylinder. Press gently to seal the edge. The roll will be loose; handle gently.
Using a long piece of thread or dental floss, cut the dough into 9 pieces. Use a spatula or cake server sprayed with cooking spray to transfer the dough slices to the prepared pan.
Allow the rolls to rise in a warm place for about 40 minutes or until nearly double in size.
Bake in preheated 350 degree oven for 20 – 25 minutes or until the tops are nicely brown and the center roll is beginning to feel firm. Allow to cool for about 5 minutes before removing to a wire cooling rack.
To make the glaze, beat the cream cheese until light and fluffy. Add powdered sugar and vanilla.
Drizzle in milk until you get a spreadable consistency. Ice the rolls when they have cooled for 10 – 15 minutes. (The original recipe called for twice as much frosting, but I thought this was just the right amount.)
You can reheat in a microwave on 30% power.
Christmas cinnamon rolls
From Ginger Floerchinger-Franks:
For the last 15 or so years, at 10 a.m. on the second Saturday in December, I have had a “Christmas Cinnamon Roll Party.” It’s simple: coffee, hot chocolate, cinnamon rolls, and friends.
It didn’t seem right to ignore the tradition because of the pandemic, so last December it became the “Christmas Cinnamon Roll Drive By.” People didn’t actually drive by, but the cinnamon rolls were to go — packaged in Christmas-theme bags with instructions for reheating. The party was held in my driveway and in my neighbor’s driveway when it became sunny there. Everyone wore masks that hung from one ear as they sipped coffee or hot cider, and socially distanced themselves in front of portable heaters. It was 19 degrees but it didn’t stop 30 or so friends from coming by to continue the tradition.
Also breaking tradition, I made the cinnamon rolls myself for the first time ever. My friend, Renee, tracked down the recipe that her friend’s Mom baked the mornings after slumber parties. Renee swore she’d never had a better cinnamon roll. Fortunately they were easy to make or I would not have been able to turn out 126 cinnamon rolls — about 90 of which hadn’t been eaten before the party. They were declared wonderful.
RENEE’S FRIEND, KAREN’S, MOM’S CINNAMON ROLLS
Basic Refrigerator Sweet Dough
3/4 cup milk
1/2 cup sugar dissolved and margarine is melted. Let cool.
2 teaspoons salt
1/2 cups margarine
2 packets dry yeast beat until smooth.
1/2 cups warm water
1 egg
4 cups unsifted flour
NOTE: I used butter instead of margarine.
1. Scald milk, add sugar and margarine. Stir until sugar is dissolved and margarine is melted. Let cool.
2. Add yeast to warm water in a large bowl. Stir to dissolve.
3. Add milk mixture, egg, and half of the flour to the bowl, and beat until smooth.
4. Stir in remaining flour.
5. Cover tightly and refrigerate for 2 hours to 3 days.
Filling
1 tsp. cinnamon
1 / 3 c. raisins
About 1 / 2 c. margarine
1. Mix sugar, cinnamon and raisins together.
2. Soften margarine.
NOTE: I used brown sugar and 2 teaspoons cinnamon. I sprinkled the raisins on separately.
Assembly
1. Divide dough in half and work with each half separately.
2. Roll into a 12-inch-by-12-inch square
3. Cover with softened margarine.
4. Sprinkle with sugar / cinnamon / raisin mixture.
5. Roll into a log and, with seam side down, cut into 12 rolls.
6. Place into individual cups of a muffin pan that have been coated with vegetable oil.
7. Cover with a towel and let rise at room temperature until doubled in size.
NOTE: I cut into 9 instead of 12 rolls so they would be taller.
Bake at 350 degrees, for 25 minutes.