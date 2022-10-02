BOISE, Idaho — Joanna Madden was a curious 11-year-old growing up on a small farm in rural southwestern Oregon when she went to see the newly released action-adventure movie “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” at the local theater in downtown Medford.
After surviving a jump from a cargo plane in the Himalayas, archeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford), nightclub singer Willie Scott (Kate Capshaw), and a young orphan named Short Round (Ke Huy Quan) arrive at the sacred village of Mayapur in northern India. The villagers welcome the strangers and serve them plates of local fare.
“I remember when the camera zooms in on the plate, I was thinking ‘Oh, those are insects,”’ said Madden, 49, a senior development associate at a national consulting firm and a mother of two in Boise, Idaho. “And then the camera pans out to the people waiting for them to enjoy the food. It was the first time that option had occurred to me.”
Although insects are not staples of Western cuisine, it is estimated that at least 2 billion people worldwide — about 25% of the current global population — include insects in their regular diets.
While many Americans may have a hard time imagining adding crickets to their stir-fry, eating insects is a healthy and sustainable solution to meeting the nutritional needs of a growing population, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).
The FAO advocates for the inclusion of insects in a daily diet as an alternative to resource-intensive staples like beef, poultry, and pork.
With the global population set to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, the pressure on food systems — and the environment — is increasing. Researchers estimate that more than one-third of all global greenhouse gas emissions come from our food systems.
Nearly one-fifth of humanity’s greenhouse gas emissions come from livestock alone, according to the FAO.
Insects are a highly sustainable food source that require fewer resources — including land, water, and feed — to raise than other protein sources, while producing fewer greenhouse gas emissions. Crickets produce less than 1% of the amount of greenhouses gas as cattle, pigs, or chicken, and require six times less feed than cattle to produce the same pound of protein, according to the FAO.
More than 1,900 edible insect species, including beetles, crickets, caterpillars, bees, and ants, are consumed around the world. The practice of eating insects, known as entomophagy, is common in local food cultures in many parts of the world including Asia, Africa, Australia, and some regions of Central and South America.
It was during a work trip to Guangzhou, China, when she was in her 20s, when Madden said she ate her first insect.
Her hosts took her to a “fancy restaurant with swaths of drapery and a curved stairway that reminded me of a cruise ship.” Downstairs the chef station was stacked with plates and lined with glass cases of familiar food like squid and shrimp, and a lot of choices she did not recognize.
“There was this whole section of different beetles — large ones, small ones — and crickets, and caterpillars,” Madden said. She approached the chef at the grill area and chose the crickets. “The beetles had this hard shell, and I would have had to ask someone how to manage that.”
Madden said that her experience was a positive one, and she remembers enjoying the food. “I thought it was all good, so if anyone had asked me in that moment if I would eat them again, I would have said ‘sure.’”
In her 2018 book, Edible Insects and Human Evolution, biological anthropologist and archaeologist Julie Lesnik, Ph.D., said that cultures around the globe have included insects as dietary staples for thousands of years.
According to Lesnik, Mexico today consumes more species of insect than any other country. Chapulines tacos — grasshopper tacos — are a delicious entry into edible insect cuisine, she said.
“Most people already love tacos,” Lesnik told Paul Chisholm of NPR’s The Salt. “When they’re cooked, they have a really nice crunch. They’re a little bit nutty.”
Nutritionally, edible insects can be a good source of protein, dietary fiber, beneficial fatty acids, and micronutrients like iron, zinc, and magnesium. Many edible insects contain as much protein as beef, more iron than spinach, and as much vitamin B12 as salmon.
Social entrepreneur and environmentalist Kate Stoddard said she loves to cook and studied sustainable food systems while earning her master’s degree in nutrition at the National University of Natural Medicine in Portland, Oregon. It was here where the idea for her company, Orchestra Provisions, was hatched “in response to broken food systems, an environmental crisis, and global food insecurity.”
Stoddard, 34, grew up in Idaho reading the river currents, mountain biking, and ski racing in the mountains. “We traveled a lot and my parents taught me to tread lightly and to protect wild spaces,” Stoddard said.
Her experience as a river guide in the remote Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness for the past 15 years further shaped her drive to educate people on the importance of caring for our wild and natural spaces, she said.
During graduate school, while researching iron deficiency — a top global health concern — Stoddard came across a study suggesting insects as a viable source of heme-iron (heme-iron, carried by animals, is 90% absorbed in the human body, whereas vegetable iron, or non-heme iron, is 50% excreted.) “I was like, I’m going to get into this,” she said.
Stoddard’s aha moment came after she ordered several types of whole insects for her kitchen — in bulk — to experiment with in her cooking, she said. She was pregnant with her son, Wren, who is now 3.
The bugs sat in Stoddard’s pantry for months. “I was afraid I would ‘ruin’ a meal if I used them, and I thought other people might feel the same way.”
She said that she ended up throwing out all the whole insects, and instead began incorporating ground crickets into foods that she ate every day, like oatmeal, smoothies, and baked goods.
“They don’t have to be in whole form to reap the benefits,” she said. “It makes the climate solution and the health solution really accessible to people.”
Stoddard started Orchestra Provisions (named after the collective noun for a group of crickets) in Salmon, Idaho, in 2018 with a mission to replace or reimagine traditional protein sources by creating spice blends and protein powders using sustainably sourced, protein-rich crickets.
Her company now sells cricket-based protein powder; a range of seasonings and spices such as chili lime salt, pico grillo, and curry powder; a line of therapeutic blends like golden milk with turmeric; and crimson root superfood powder made with beets, ginger, and ground crickets.
According to a 2022 report released by the North American Coalition for Insect Agriculture, almost one-fifth of adults in the U.S. claim to have tried crickets in the past and show interest in further culinary experiences with insects. About one-third of adults say they have never tried crickets but are either receptive to the idea or become more interested after learning about the environmental and nutritional upside of eating them.
Stoddard said that she thinks it will take time for insects to become mainstream at dinner tables in the U.S., but kids and parents she meets are surprisingly open to incorporating insects into their family’s diet. “They’re motivated by ways they can be kinder to the environment, and they want their kids to be healthy and hopeful for our planet.”
Madden said that she is gradually introducing the idea of edible insects to her kids, ages 9 and 14. They’ve sampled seasoned cricket snacks for fun but weren’t as enthusiastic when Madden sprinkled a few over their pasta for extra protein.
“I grew up on a farm where we ate steak three to five nights a week,” said Madden. “When I think about making dinner now, I think differently about what the main course has to look like and what ingredients are used.”
Madden said she loves to travel and has sampled termites that taste like mint in Belize, and enjoyed appetizer plates of seasoned, flash-fried crickets served in cafes in the colonial neighborhood of Coyoacán in Mexico City. She said she is surprised that she doesn’t see more insects offered on restaurant menus in the U.S.
While bug cuisine isn’t commonplace on most U.S. menus, restaurants and concessions stands are including insect options as more consumers become willing to try something different.
Portland Sushi Chef Marc Suwansathien is known for bringing a sense of play and experimentation to the dishes at his Japanese restaurant, Sushi Mazi. The grasshopper sushi is the most popular item on the menu, he said.
Seattle Mariners fans have been served crispy, lime and chili-seasoned grasshoppers in four-ounce cups — one of the bestselling concession items at T-Mobile Park — since 2017.
Attendees of the March 2022 Treefort Music Festival in downtown Boise snacked on bowls of fresh popcorn seasoned with cricket chili lime salt from Stoddard’s Orchestra Provisions.
Treefort attendee and food aficionado Dave Arellano, an electrical engineer at Hewlett Packard in Boise, said the seasoning was tasty and he wouldn’t have known there were crickets in it.
“I am also open to trying other insect foods if the flavors and textures are appealing,” Arellano said. “I think you have to focus on taste and texture and less on the fact that you’re serving insects.”
Stoddard said that she doesn’t think insects alone are going to save the world, but there is great potential to provide health benefits, an overall reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, and decreased agricultural use of land and water.
“They are a part of the climate puzzle. The more sustainable alternatives that we have, the better we are at this point,” she said. “It’s going to take a lot of different solutions, not one solution, and I think that edible insects have their place in that puzzle.”