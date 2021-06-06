Europe is the benchmark destination for many U.S. travelers, and travel guide and public television star Rick Steves is in that same business. He spoke with the Idaho Press ahead of his new two-hour special airing on Idaho Public Television, and he suggests we revel in anticipation as we prepare and plan. The clock to get out and go is now on our side.
For those already addicted to Steves’ up for anything attitude, this is a super Steves event that will whet the appetite to dust off your passport. His love for life, people, and new adventures makes his series one less irreverent than the late Anthony Bourdain’s travelogues, and certainly more thorough and in-depth than most if not all other travel series out there.
A Pacific Northwest native, Rick lives and works in his hometown of Edmonds, Washington, and he shared that his downtime spent there is just fine with him when not working hard enjoying the sights and flavors of exotic European locales.
Make sure to tune in to Idaho Public television on June 7 for this two-hour Rick Steves special, “Europe Awaits,” as Steves gives us a tasty rundown on the top spots he highly recommends for Gem state folks to visit for themselves.
Prepare to be immersed in the rich history and cuisine of Sicily; head to Mykonos, the romantic Greek island in the Aegean Sea; drink fabulous port in historic Porto, in Portugal’s northern region; take a hike with Rick through the Majestic English Cotswolds; savor the cuisine in Tuscany, and even take a donkey cart ride in old Romania.
The following Q & A was edited for brevity and clarity.
April Neale: Many people visit Europe once or twice and feel they have done it, but what do you tell them?
Rick Steves: (“Europe Awaits”) is a reminder that you can never exhaust Europe, and what it has to offer is really exciting. I am living proof of that because every time I come back from a trip, I realized, “Oh, I didn’t even realize that’s still yet to explore.”
I think the good news is that Europe needs us. And those of us who love to travel need Europe, and we’re going to all get it together. And that’s why we call this special, “Europe Awaits.”
AN: When do you think the timeline will be underway?
RS: Whether it comes late 2021, or early 2022, we’re on the way to that. And the business right now is just getting vaccinated. So, “Europe Awaits” is about what happens after we do our responsible diligence when it comes to embracing science and being safe. Europe is going to get there. Europe is on a fast track to that now, and I’m excited about that.
AN: Do you enjoy your working relationship with public television?
RS: I’m so thankful I’ve got my gig with public television because I get to go over there and take all I learned from my tour guiding and my guide book, research my exploration, and then cobble it together into a script and take my crew over there and bring that travel fun home.
And with public television, I’ve got this wonderful demographic, my tour members, my travel partners. I can assume an attention span. I can respect their intelligence. I can write scripts that are driven, not by a passion for selling ads for some advertisers, but that is just driven by a passion for inspiring and equipping people to reach out and embrace the world and all its beautiful diversity.
That’s kind of why I am so enthusiastic about my TV production. It’s kind of a tour guide thing, and I’ve considered myself a tour guide, and I get to take people along thanks to public television. And this special that we put together is just so timely.
AN: Will tourism open quickly, or will it be a different country by country experience?
RS: Europe is kind of shaken up. They got to the vaccinations at a slow start because it set them back a couple of months in welcoming tourism.
And tourism is essential to their economy in many countries.
Tourism’s a significant source of support and revenue, and it’s a major source of employment. So the Europeans want to get it going and have a real vested interest in getting it going.
And people like me who have tour businesses and sell guide books are interested in seeing tourism get going again, but I think haste makes waste in this regard.
AN: You and I both live in the Pacific Northwest.
RS: You are? Where?
AN: Boise, Idaho
RS: Oh really? Wow. That’s cool.
AN: I know you’re Norwegian-American. Where, if you had to move to another country, where would that be?
RS: Norway would be nice because everybody speaks English. If not for the language barrier, I would probably be nomadic in Europe.
I’m lucky because I’ve got friends all over Europe, and everywhere I go, I just go. I just love this place. Some places are more new to me that I’d like to spend more time exploring. But I could see living on the road almost endlessly in Europe, better than staying in any one spot.