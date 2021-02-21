Ah, cinnamon rolls. Warm, gooey, soft, chewy — just thinking about cinnamon rolls is enough to put you in a soft-focus trance.
And that’s why cinnamon rolls are the first entry in a new series we’re calling: “Reader recipe challenge.” I will start it off with two versions that are raised high in my canon of baked goods. And each, as most great recipes do, comes with a story.
But let’s not stop with these two. I’m hoping this challenge will spur you to send in your own takes on the tempting treat. Along with a photo or two and your very own story. Please also include a photo of yourself, if you’d like.
We’ll publish them here in the Life section so we can share the sticky goodness. Just think of it as a sweet, fragrant tasty version of paying it forward.
But first, try these two tastebud show stoppers. You and your friends and family will be glad you did.
Hill House cinnamon rolls and Romaine Galey Hon
Romaine Galey Hon died Dec. 23, 2006, at the age of 80.
For several decades she had held court in the Idaho Statesman food section every Wednesday, ferreting out treasured recipes. In real life, she was a diminutive whirlwind — well-coifed and dressed to the nines. She loved to laugh, could curse like a sailor and even enjoyed spirited libations on occasion. She was one of those larger-than-life souls whose magic swept into the room before she did.
When I came on board at the Statesman in ’03, I had the pleasure to serve as Romaine’s editor. It never failed to give me a smile when she would answer a request for a recipe by tossing the question back to the masses, with the simple entreaty: “Readers?”
Unfailingly, they would comb through their recipe boxes, or call a friend of a friend and boom, a couple of weeks later, the recipe called for would appear. Asked and answered.
My favorite column and recipe that came out of Romaine’s call-out searches was the one about the Hill House Cinnamon Rolls.
The story goes that Hill House restaurant in Boise was known far and wide for its legendary cinnamon rolls. After it closed down, it left a legion of cinnamon roll loving fans in a hungry lurch.
For years, they would send their request to Romaine and she would send out the call. “Readers?”
Finally, one day her call was answered and she was able to give the recipe to her readers.
I am happy to publish it once again.
The Absolutely Guaranteed Original Hill House Cinnamon Roll Recipe
Makes about 3 dozen
Sweet dough mix:
1/2 cup milk, scalded, then cooled
1 package yeast ( 1/4 ounce dry)
1/2 cup lukewarm water (105 to 115 degrees)
1/3 cup sugar
1 egg
1/4 cup margarine, softened
1/2 teaspoon salt
3 cups unbleached all-purpose flour, sifted
Whipped cream mixture:
1 1/2 pints whipping cream
3/4 to 1 cup sugar
1 to 1 1/2 tablespoons cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla
Scald the milk, then cool to lukewarm. Dissolve yeast in warm water with 1 teaspoon of the sugar. Add remaining sugar, scalded milk, egg, margarine and salt. Add 1 cup of the flour to make a batter. Mix together with a fork. Add remaining flour or enough to make a soft dough. Knead lightly and place in a greased bowl. Cover and place in a warm place. Let rise until doubled in size (about two hours). Punch down.
Whip cream, adding sugar, cinnamon and vanilla after the cream begins to thicken.
Continue whipping until the cream begins to stand up, barely making little peaks. (Don´t whip too stiff.) Cover and refrigerate the whipped cream mixture until needed.
Separate dough into three equal parts. Roll out dough to a little over an 1/8-inch thickness. Rolls will be small. Spread a small amount of whipping cream mixture very thinly on the dough, almost to the edges. Roll up and, with a sharp knife, slice rolls into 3/4-inch pieces. (Some oozing of cream does not matter. Scoop it up and place on top of rolls.)
Grease a pan at least 3 inches deep, not bigger than about 11-by-16-inches. Set rolls flat, barely touching each other. Cover with a clean dish towel. Let rise until rolls have doubled, 1 to 2 hours.
Cover rolls with the remainder of the whipped cream mixture, making sure that all dough is covered.
Bake on the top oven shelf (above the middle shelf) in a 425 degree oven for 20 minutes.
(Note: Ovens vary, so lower heat to 400 or 375 degrees if necessary.) Test between center rolls for doneness before removing from oven.
Refrigerate rolls after baking. They can be reheated in a conventional or microwave oven. Rolls freeze very well. When ready to serve, carefully turn the rolls over so they are gooey-side up.
Keys to success with the yeast include having the water at 105 to 115 degrees and making sure that the yeast is fresh. It may be helpful to stir the yeast in slowly with a fork as you dissolve it in the lukewarm water. Dough may not rise properly in a plastic bowl.
Tips from Romaine:
Follow the recipe faithfully.
Make sure you use deep pans that are not too large, like roasting pans.
Gooey rolls, from my family to yours
My mom and my aunt, both now gone to their own respective kitchens in the sky, had a loving and competitive relationship when it came to cinnamon rolls.
The funny thing to me is, when I got out their recipes from my old-fashioned recipe box the other day, the recipes were practically identical. The only differences were: in my mom, Julie Huff’s recipe, the milk was supposed to be scalded. In my Aunt Mary Lehota’s recipe, it merely needs to be “lukewarm.” In mom’s recipe, it calls for 1/3 cup oil; Aunt Mary’s recipe says 1/4 cup. Below, I combined the two versions into one.
Whichever way you choose to make them, they are caramel-y and delicious.
Cinnamon rolls
Makes about 3 dozen
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups milk
2 eggs
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon salt
2 packages yeast
1/4 or 1/3 cup oil
Flour, about six cups
Soft butter
Brown sugar
Cinnamon
Chopped pecans if desired
Method:
Mix eggs, sugar and salt together in a bow.
Add milk, warm (Aunt Mary’s way) or scalded and cooled to warm (ala Julie Huff).
Add oil.
Add enough flour go make a stiff dough. Work until dough is smooth and soft.
Let raise in greased and covered bowl until double in size.
Work down and let rise again until double in size.
Roll out dough, spread on soft butter, sprinkle with brown sugar and cinnamon.
Roll up, pinch together and make the cinnamon rolls.
You can assemble in a round tin or place individually in muffin pans. Sprinkle the pans with same ingredients spread on dough: dabs of butter, brown sugar and cinnamon.
Cover with a clean dish towel and let rise for 1 1/2 hours.
Bake at 375 degrees for about 15-20 minutes.