In my column last Sunday, I wrote that I was giddy about getting my COVID-19 vaccine.
I had scheduled an appointment. I thought it was a done deal.
But it didn’t happen. I did not get jabbed.
Here’s what did happen.
I woke up on that Saturday, Feb. 6, in such a great mood. I even sang songs in the shower, something I have not done since the pandemic came to town.
I walked my little old lady dog, Puppet, to the dog park. We both had a skip in our step. I chatted with my dog park friends while wearing a mask: “Yes, today is the day,” I said. “I’m so excited.”
To celebrate, I decided to treat myself to a sushi delivery and I pre-ordered it to be delivered later that evening, a luxury I hadn’t awarded myself since Mother’s Day.
My vaccine appointment was for 2 p.m. in Mountain Home. I had written the time down on one of the many notepads I have on my dining room table in my home office. I left the house at 12:30; I didn’t want to be late. I plugged the clinic address into my map app and let pseudo Siri guide me, while listening to a favorite playlist of ‘80s music on the way.
At 1:30 p.m., I pulled into the parking lot of the clinic and sat for a minute, gathering myself for the big moment. I took a deep breath in. I was excited, nervous. Kind of felt like “I’m going to Disneyland,” or “I’m winning the lottery.” I adjusted my face mask and walked in the door.
A check-in nurse walked over to greet me. “You here for the vaccine?” I nodded and she instructed me to add one of their masks on top of mine. There was a box on a table at the door.
Masked to the gills, I proceeded to walk through the outer waiting room. A few others were there, spread out in a socially distanced way.
The nurse motioned me over to sit down while she checked me in.
I told her my name. There was a pause and a frown creased her forehead. “I don’t see it here,” she said. I said, “Oh, that must be because I am early,” and I passed her my appointment printout, complete with a QR code on it to verify my slot.
She picked it up and looked at it. Looked back at me.
“This appointment was for yesterday — Friday,” she said, with a bit of an edge to her voice.
I don’t blame her for that — these vaccines are like gold. And appointments are hard to get. I had more trouble securing a time and day for my shot than getting tickets when “The Book of Mormon” came to town. The notion of flagrantly missing an appointment and then perhaps trying to finagle a new slot the next day is unconscionable.
But I was fairly oblivious to any judgement; I felt like I was in shock. I’d been so sure my appointment was for Saturday. I had blasted it for a week all over Facebook. I told my family members. I wrote a column about it. I was so looking forward to it.
But turned out, I was wrong. I couldn’t believe it.
No excuse, but … I had been working extra long hours — it’s award season for journalists and I had been tapped by the L.A. Times Press Club to be one of the judges for their profile entries. It was a project I loved, I read lots of great stories, but I had stayed up late after regular work hours for the past two weeks.
I sighed. Chalked it up to human error. I was mortified.
As she saw these emotions playing out on my face, with the final one of great disappointment and shame, the nurse’s face and voice softened.
“I’m sorry.”
“So,” I said resignedly, “I have to start all over again.”
She nodded. “I’m sorry,” she said again. “We’re supposed to be getting more vaccines coming in soon.”
I asked if missing my appointment meant my vaccine had to be tossed, but she said no — they just call the next person in line to come in early.
I sighed another big sigh and felt tears welling up in my eyes. I couldn’t believe I had pulled such a boneheaded blunder. I shuffled out the door and went to my car and had a good cry.
Then I drove home. Got back on the computer and after getting screen after screen of “no available appointments,” I finally found one. It’s about two weeks out. And don’t worry — I’ve marked it on my calendar, sent myself an email, wrote myself a note and confirmed the time, day and location several times.
I will not miss this one.
Moral of the story? Make sure you don’t do what I did. When you make your appointment to get your precious COVID-19 vaccine, check and double-check all the details. Then check them again.
Because we ARE all in this together … and that light at the end of the tunnel? I can still see it — even though it’s a little farther away now. And it’s shining brighter than ever.