Matt Edwards, born and raised in Boise, is a high-school English teacher and brand spanking new author. His book, released June 5, peppers thinly disguised local haunts throughout, which should be a sort of reading treasure hunt for readers familiar with the Treasure Valley.
In the book, protagonist James Dall attends church every Sunday — "even though he stopped believing in the Christian God years ago; he says it’s for the free coffee," according to the book blurb online. … "James Dall attends church every Sunday even though he stopped believing in the Christian God years ago; he says it’s for the free coffee. … 'Ways and Truths and Lives' follows James closely for the three most pivotal weeks of adult life he never saw coming. … (the book) examines the difficulty of escaping a myopic worldview you were born into and finding comfort in the idea of ‘an answer’ as opposed to ‘the answer.'"
Idaho Press recently engaged in conversation with Edwards via email.
Jeanne Huff: You studied English at Boise State and are now an English high school teacher. In which high school are you teaching — and which high school did you attend? Were you interested in literature and writing when you were in high school? If so, who were your favorite authors, what was your first story about?
Matt Edwards: I am currently teaching at the illustrious Boise High School. Before that I taught at Mountain View High School for 13 years. I personally attended high school at Cole Valley Christian, although they probably won't want to claim me after this book. Being raised by a single mother who worked for much of my adolescence as a women's pastor, our household always respected and valued reading. However, as an early teen I valued sports above all, and sadly spent little time reading for pleasure until college. There were a few texts I had fond memories of throughout high school ("Hamlet," " All Quiet on the Western Front," "The Crucible"), but the true genesis of my literary interests came from Ralph Waldo Emerson's "Self-Reliance" and Henry David Thoreau's "Walden." As an 18-year-old who thought he was original, I really gravitated towards the non-conformist message. My desire to read on my own and to begin tinkering with creative writing came from those experiences. My first "real" story I wrote in college. It was a story about an older man who was reflecting back on a life he hoped he hadn't wasted. He goes for a walk and jealously watches happy families through their front windows. His walk ends at the cemetery where he visits his wife's grave. I think the story was inspired by "About Schmidt," a great movie.
JH: Do your students help you keep your writing game fresh? Does teaching English everyday up the creative quotient? If so, how?
ME: Yes, teaching students of all kinds, but especially in Creative Writing classes, has helped me as a writer. Sometimes I read such great stuff that I get jealous. Often times my jealousy extends to all the time they have to write (i.e. my class). But mostly I've benefited from deconstructing text and stories to their most fundamental levels. Helping the struggling students has probably been more beneficial to me than the advanced ones. This is because I spend so much time and energy trying to boil down stories to their most simple and effective elements and then developing the best ways to guide students through the process of starting from scratch has been revelatory. It really teaches you about what makes a story great. Some of the nimble prose and flare can come later, but all good stories have a good core, and I have learned much more from reading simple texts than the complex ones. Think simple like "The Beatles," though. Simple can be really really good.
JH: How did you come up with the idea for your novel — and how long did it take you to write it?
ME: The idea for "Ways and Truths and Lives" came from an odd place, and I think it's a good lesson that serious ideas can start out as rather quirky ones. As an adult, I used to go to church once a year with my mom as part of a Mother's Day gift (don't worry, I gave her more than that). While sipping on some coffee in the foyer one time, I had the thought that a story about a guy who went to church for the free coffee would be a funny idea. And that's it. That's where it came from. After that, I had to decide: what kind of guy would do such a thing? And that's how I began character sketching, not thinking that it would eventually turn into my first novel. It took me three summers (I can only write big projects outside of the school year) to write the complete manuscript, two summers to edit and revise, then it sat around for a while, and now here we are.
JH: Your process — do you go with an outline or storyboard — or do you just start with the nub of an idea and see where it goes? Please explain.
ME: As I said before, this story started out as more of a "nub." As I started to conceptualize the whole plot, I would simply add notes to the bottom of the document so I wouldn't lose my good ideas. That was the dangerous part about taking more than nine months off between each chunk of the novel. The story was essentially living in my head for those years. I had to make sure not to forget where I was trying to go until I sat back down in June. For my second manuscript, which I'll hopefully finish this summer, I have it all storyboarded out. That's part of my growth as a writer, but also because this second piece works non-linearly, and it would be very hard to keep organized in my head if I didn't.
JH: For you, is writing a pleasurable activity, like falling into a hole on the page or is it hard and challenging — or perhaps a little of both? Details.
ME: The thought of writing is pleasurable. Coming up with the initial ideas is all fun and exhilarating. It's all potential, like the beginning of a romantic relationship. Then, once you've committed, the work begins. It's still pleasurable, but it's not a constant state of euphoria. It's more like the subtle but powerful pleasure you get when you do something with purpose, like serving others, for instance. I'm also a marathoner, in case we needed another metaphor, and I've come to realize that novel writing is eerily similar to marathon training and racing for me: It's a ton of work. Some days aren't fun, but the goal at the end keeps you going. You have to have immense patience and focus. And after a lot of pain is endured, you are filled with satisfaction and personal pride. Then as soon as you're finished, you start thinking about the next one.
JH: Who or what is your biggest inspiration — and why?
ME: The inspiration question is sort of a tough one because I don't think about it that often. I don't feel like I need inspiration to create, but that's probably because it takes me so long to finish my projects. But to not skirt the question, I think it's two things: One, I've always enjoyed the role of soothsayer. When I come across something I feel is true, I like to share it with others. Two, my wife is an artist (painter, etc.). When we met, part of what attracted us to each other were our artistic passions. She was much farther along than me when we met, but having an artists' household is so helpful in creating a home (literally) and a homelife that are conducive to and supportive of our creative projects. Our conversations fuel each other more than anything else.
JH: Guilty pleasures?
ME: My guilty pleasure is occasionally having a beer before noon when I run enough miles on a Saturday morning.
JH: What do you do for fun?
ME: What I do for fun essentially boils down to running, reading, and writing, which I've already described as being a bit painful, so that probably sounds a bit weird. With a 5-year-old and time-consuming passions, I don't carve out much for unadulterated fun. I tend to lean towards spending my time doing things that are rewarding over fun. I want to be able to look behind me and say that that was time well spent. It resulted in something.
JH: Which author would you most like to have dinner with, to pick their brain, either living or dead, and why? What question would you most like to ask?
ME: Chuck Palahniuk is the first author that comes to mind, but I think I've seen/heard enough on YouTube to sort of know how that conversation would go. Kurt Vonnegut would have a lot of interesting things to say, but I'd have to go with Albert Camus. I would ask him about what books he read and what he planned to do with his writing if his life wasn't cut so short.
JH: Now that you have published your first book, what is on your horizon?
ME: My second novel manuscript is next on my horizon. My goal is to finish it this summer. So I have that, and probably a book of poetry in the not-too-distant future. A third novel is brewing in my head and growing on the page in outline form. And I'm starting an MFA in the fall through UTEP. So, I'll be writing a lot, and hopefully I will be able to share much of it with all of you.
JH: Anything else you'd like to say?
ME: I will be participating in "2021 Books and Brews" up in Moscow, Idaho on June 26. This is an event put on by the Palouse Writers Guild in conjunction with Book People of Moscow and Moscow Brewing Company.
Release Party
When: 1 - 4 p.m., Saturday, June 5. Reading at 2 p.m.
Where: Camel’s Back Park in Boise
Beer from Sockeye Brewery and discounted copies of "Ways and Truths and Lives" will be available.