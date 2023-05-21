Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Jim Manley’s life sounds like an almost implausible storyline for a novel. He served in the military, was a hippie jewelry maker, turned his life over to God along a highway in southern California, ran an FBO in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, flew air attack for the forest service and spent almost two decades as a jungle pilot in Ecuador with Mission Aviation Fellowship. He’s also been married for 49 years and has four kids.

And now, he’s added ‘science fiction author’ to his fascinating life story.

Recommended for you

Load comments