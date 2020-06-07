“Little darlin,’ it’s been a long, cold, lonely winter.
Little darlin,’ it feels like years since it’s been here.
Here comes the sun, doo-doo-doo-doo, here comes the sun
And I say: It’s all right.”
— from “Here Comes the Sun” by George Harrison
We’re not totally out of the woods yet with COVID-19 — but it feels at least like we can start dipping our toes in and venture out of our houses a bit, excuse the mixing of metaphors.
Here are some places to go and things to do — finally — but please follow the rules, employ social-distancing guidelines, wear masks, wash hands and — cautiously — let’s all have some fun.
The great outdoors is a good place to get started and pretty easy to stay six feet away from your neighbor. Parks are now open and people are soaking up popular water spots like crazy. Lucky Peak, Quinn’s Pond and the Whitewater Park in Boise, and Lake Lowell and city swimming pools in Nampa are open, too. (Boise city pools are closed.)
Go fishing, swimming, boating — or just sit on a beach towel and gaze at the water.
i48, the Idaho 48-hour film festival is screening all the films that were submitted this year. Last weekend, about three dozen wannabe and professional filmmakers put together short films (six minutes long) over the span of 48 hours, start to finish. This weekend they are ready to watch.
Pop some popcorn and click on the links listed on the website to see all the films and then watch the awards ceremony to see who won. idaho48.org.
WalkAbout Boise tours have resumed, Preservation Idaho announced, which feature stories of Idaho’s 150 years of history, from the people who made downtown Boise to how the timeless architecture was constructed. Hear about the Basque sheepherders, political powerhouses and Egyptian hieroglyphs.
Tours will begin promptly every Saturday, rain or shine, at 11 a.m. and conclude at 12:30 p.m., beginning and ending in front of the Basque Museum on Grove Street. The season will conclude in November.
Participants are encouraged to dress accordingly with comfortable walking shoes, sunscreen, an umbrella if needed and a bottle of water. The terrain is flat and the tour moves at a comfortable pace, Preservation Idaho stated in a press release.
Advance registration is required and can be done at preservationidaho.org/walking-tours or by calling 208-353-2011. Cost is $12 per person for adults 13 and older. For additional information or questions about the tour, contact Preservation Idaho Tour Coordinator Gaby Thomason at 208-353-2011 or gaby@preservationidaho.org.
Melba Valley Museum has opened for the season. It will remain open every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. until October. Patrons can expect a brand new exhibit this year, Kuna Melba News reports, the “Estereoskopiko.” This is a traveling exhibit from the Basque Museum & Cultural Center in Boise and will be on display in July. The collection includes stereoscopic photography — a medium that places offset photos next to each other to create a 3D look — depicting the Basque country’s Bilbao in the early 1900s.
The family history exhibit, which features a different Melba family every year, has been updated for the 2020 season, and features photos, farming tools and other artifacts of the Swarthout family. They have been named an “Idaho Century Ranch” by the Idaho State Historical Society and Idaho Department of Agriculture.
The Melba Valley Museum is at 310 Carrie Rex Ave. More information is available on Melba Historical Society’s Facebook page and at melbahistoricalsociety.com.
Idaho Botanical Garden is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday with new visiting protocols in place due to the coronavirus. One-way pathway signs will lead you through the garden. Wear a mask if you have one, practice social distancing, visit with only your immediate household members and steer clear of the closed gardens.
You can now pay your admission online. Adults: $8; Seniors 65 and over: $6; Ages 4-12: $5; Ages 3 and under and members get in free. The Garden Store is closed until further notice.
The garden is also holding its annual fundraising event in the garden Saturday, June 20, where participants are invited to enjoy local artists, food, live music, drinks, responsible socializing, and, new this year — creating. Guests will choose between a brunch (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) or happy hour (4-7 p.m.) and select which food, drink, and DIY activities they wish to “add-on” to their experience.
To provide a safe experience for guests attending, Idaho Botanical Garden stated participants will spread out throughout the acreage of various garden spaces and will build the experience they wish to have through an online shopping cart. Everything must be preordered as there will be no on-site service.
Local refreshments will feature Lost Grove Brewing and five different local food restaurants. DIY Craft Kits designed by local partners like Pansy & Petal, Kay Henry Art and Gifts or Keeps. To learn more about the Idaho Botanical Garden Create + Connect Fundraising Event visit idahobotanicalgarden.org.
“This spring, the Garden was closed as part of Idaho’s “Stay at Home” order to support the effort to contain the spread of COVID-19. We lost significant revenue as a result, and face a significant and continued loss in the near future through the cancellation and postponement of our events,” Erin Anderson, executive director, said in a press release. “Our goal is to keep our staff employed, our plants growing, and to continue offering the events and education programs you know and love.”
Pickin’ Boise 2020 is described as Idaho’s biggest and best upscale vintage and artisan market, and this year market 11 years. It returns June 19 and 20 at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. The building is filled with booths of vintage goods, farmhouse, industrial, primitive and mid-century decor, artisan handcrafted jewelry, clothing, signs, candles, soaps, macrame, handmade furniture, gourmet foods, garden art, all things rusty and “farmish,” vintage inspired decor and so much more. Cost is $7 and good for both days. Pickin’ Boise is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 19 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 20. More information is available on the Facebook event page.
The Market @ Linder Farms is open every other Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring local artisans and merchants. Linder Farms owners said they intend to take every precaution to make this a safe and enjoyable community event, and are listening to the governor’s advice to have signs posted throughout the farm to remind people of social distancing rules. Wearing masks is encouraged, and the owners ask if you’re feeling under the weather or showing symptoms of COVID-19, please stay home. More information is available on the Linder Farms Facebook page. Next opening is June 13.
K-Town Flea Market opens Saturday and is located outdoors at the Farm Estates Park, 1450 Massey Ave. in Kuna. Vendors will be set up with a variety of wares and services. Flea market organizers appreciate and are requesting all participants follow safety guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19. More information is available on the K-Town Flea Market Facebook page.
Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In hosts two movie showings every night Friday, Saturday and Sunday for a traditional drive-in movie experience, complete with concessions. Movies change weekly. Visit the Facebook page for each weekly lineup and more information.
Roaring Springs Waterpark is open for the season featuring the new Snake River Run. Tickets are available at roaringsprings.com. The water park is located in Meridian at 400 W. Overland Road.
Overland Park Cinemas are open, though to keep within safety guidelines, seating capacity is at 50%.
Alive After Five concert series, hosted by the Downtown Boise Association, kicked off through online streaming June 3. The series will be streamed on the Downtown Boise Association’s Facebook page, Alive After Five Facebook page and YouTube channel. The complete streaming timeline and more information is available at downtownboise.org. The concert series continues every Wednesday through the summer.