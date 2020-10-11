It all started on a napkin. An airline napkin. On a flight to Mexico.
As we flew south, my friend Betsy Dudley shared an idea that was swirling through her thoughts. What if idle pastures on her Idaho ranch could be transformed into productive community garden plots where refugees could grow vegetables for their families and/or to sell in local markets?
Where brood mares once grazed, she envisioned corn, potatoes, beans and squash sprouting. Betsy understood there were many refugees in our part of the world who were eager to engage in community gardening. And this was to be a win/win arrangement.
Betsy, an avid traveler, has long been led by a strong desire to understand others and acquire friends with differing perspectives. She has traveled as far as Africa and Mongolia to satisfy that desire. But this idea she hoped could take root in this country on her own soil, and would provide an opportunity to interact with people from a different culture without leaving home.
These ideas percolated for a couple weeks surfacing in our thoughts even as we walked to the music of Oaxaca, exploring city streets, crowded farmer’s markets and nearby villages, absorbing the flavor of the region. The idea was becoming a plan. On the return flight, we pulled that napkin out, filled in some gaps in our scheme and did a quick SWOT analysis. What were the Strengths of this developing idea, its Weaknesses? What Opportunities might lay ahead, and what Threats could jeopardize its success?
First we assessed the strengths and weaknesses. On the strength side, Betsy had irrigated land she could provide without charge. And there were established community gardens in Boise that could serve as models. However, there were weaknesses. The land while fertile was heavily compacted by the weight of the horses that formerly grazed there. Neither Betsy nor I had strong gardening or farming backgrounds. We were not sure how to locate refugees wanting to use the space, and we acknowledged that communication could be a problem. Some irrigation pipes needed tending, the pasture did not have sanitation facilities, and administrative matters related to zoning needed attention.
Undeterred by our analysis, and with the sense that if we tilled it, they would come, we broke out Betsy’s small tractor, tied on bandanas, and began riding the pastures, disking the grounds ourselves.
Once the land was ready for use, we anticipated the refugees would like autonomy to plant, maintain and harvest their own crops as they saw fit. It was likely they knew more about these tasks than we did.
Trying to keep pace, I moved forward with a Master Gardener course to learn horticultural basics and agricultural resources. Betsy waded through administrative matters, arranged for irrigation pipe repairs and identified a company that could supply a portable sanitation unit.
But despite good intentions, often the unexpected happens. Like a pandemic that slowed many aspects of life to a crawl. Like the unanticipated response, rife with prejudice, flung at Betsy by someone who did not approve of the refugee garden idea. Like the morning Betsy set out to plow a portion of a pasture and accidentally disked her phone into the soil. Like the day I set off for a date with John Deere, Betsy’s small tractor, and discovered the tractor and the attachment had disconnected. Unseasoned, Betsy and I tried reconnecting the two with bailing wire. It held — for a few minutes.
Eventually, the connection was repaired, and pasture grasses released their grip and the soil responded to the whirring blades. Our field of dreams was starting to take shape, but the dream needed populating.
A friend, Susan Roghani, whose nearby land sports a large community garden, told us of a Somali refugee named Hadija Haji, who was seeking community gardening space. Hadija smiled as she appraised Betsy’s rich soil, and Betsy and I rushed to create guidelines and a use agreement document.
Within a week, Hadija, her daughter and her granddaughter were planting seeds.
The Haji family had once been farmers in Somalia where they broke the soil with hand tools before planting and chopped down intruding trees with hatchets. There, when the rain fails, so do the crops.
And when civility fails whole tribes are endangered. When civil war broke out in Somalia, Hadija’s mother was among the casualties and the Haji’s who were of the Somali –Bantu tribe, were endangered. No longer safe in their native land, fleeing was their only option. In 2004, a nonprofit refugee resettlement agency in Boise now known as Jannus sponsored the Hagis.
After settling into their new home, they enrolled in language classes. Later, the Haji’s became part of another Jannus Program, Global Gardens, to learn organic agricultural techniques suitable for this region that can be put to use in Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) gardens. If the produce grown in a CSA garden meets a high standard, refugees can sell their produce to the public through the Global Gardens subscription-based program. Refugees deliver their produce to three Global Gardens distribution sites where subscription holders pick up their weekly portion of the harvest.
As the Hajis worked, Betsy’s pasture began to transform into a CSA garden. Betsy climbed on her tractor and began disking additional pastureland. And another Somalian refugee named Farahan stopped by.
Soon, he and Betsy decided the newly plowed pasture would be well suited for a garden tended by Farahan and his son. Meanwhile, I shared news of the gardens with my neighbor, Bill Mullins, a professional photographer. He immediately expressed interest in shooting photos of the CSA operation.
Things were moving along.
And so our thoughts turned to the SWOT analysis. What about today’s opportunities and threats? The ground has shifted since we soared above the planet musing about establishing a community garden.
Threats to success now seem linked to larger issues. COVID-19, hardly known while we were roaming Oaxaca, has become a marauding monster, its shadow creating a pall of anxiety, loss and fear.
Simultaneously, like a raging river, political differences are carving a deepening canyon through the nation. And now the television screams of streets turned violent. Black Lives Matter protesters shout out against police brutality and unequal rights while unscrupulous, unwelcome looters prowl in their wake. Our educational system teeters, tempers flaring as teachers work to balance safety and learning.
But in the quiet of a Treasure Valley pasture, a counter balance to threat and chaos is quietly stepping onto the scale. There, opportunity and collaboration are merging while corn and beans stretch toward the sun, drinking in energy, and ripening to maturity. In that peaceful Idaho pasture, a handful of people are looking beyond differences, beyond the pandemic, beyond politics — and agreeing to work together to create something admirably new and definitely positive.
On a recent evening, red tailed hawks circled overhead as three Somali refugees and Betsy and I edged around a slice of newly-tilled pasture to meet and discuss the allocation of plots for the coming year. As summer spirals into fall, opportunity is growing on Betsy’s once-fallow pastures.
She hopes similar bumper crops will thrive in other places as people learn of community gardens and sow more collaborations to grow hope and food for the future.